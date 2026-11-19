South Korea's Supreme Court overturned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's conviction for aiding ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 2024 martial law decree, ruling prosecutors failed to prove intent. Han remains in detention on other charges.

South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for aiding ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Supreme Court Overturns Han Duck-soo Conviction

The ruling removes one of the most prominent convictions tied to the failed power grab. Han had been convicted of trying to legitimize the decree by securing its endorsement at a formal Cabinet meeting, a constitutionally required step in imposing martial law. The Supreme Court ruled 9-3 that prosecutors had not sufficiently proven he intended to help Yoon carry out the unlawful power grab.

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It rejected the Seoul High Court's finding that Han tried to lend legitimacy to Yoon's illegal martial law decree by summoning ministers to a Cabinet meeting with the intent of rubber-stamping the decision. The court said prosecutors failed to prove Han's intent or whether he knew of Yoon's martial law plans beforehand. The court also noted that Han testified that he tried to dissuade the president from going ahead with the move.

However, it did not challenge the appeals court's finding that Han was guilty of discussing plans with other officials to cut off water and electricity to media outlets critical of Yoon after the martial law declaration. It also left intact findings that Han falsified and destroyed the martial law proclamation and lied under oath. Han will remain in detention for now. The Supreme Court extended his detention by two months, and further extensions are possible.

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The decision was the first of several criminal trials related to Yoon's martial law decree to reach the highest court. It drew sharp criticism from opponents, who accused Chief Justice Jo Hee-de of committing a judicial insurrection. Some party leaders threatened to seek his impeachment. Yoon's martial law decree, announced late at night on Dec. 3, 2024, followed a standoff with liberal opponents controlling the legislature.

The conservative leader branded them as anti-state forces obstructing his agenda and paralyzing state affairs. The power grab collapsed within hours. Lawmakers broke through heavily armed soldiers and police surrounding the National Assembly and gathered enough votes to overturn the decree, forcing Yoon's Cabinet to lift it. Yoon was impeached in April 2025.

Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Multiple Trials and Charges

After an earlier arrest and release, Yoon was re-arrested in July 2025 and has faced multiple trials over the martial law declaration and other charges. He received a separate conviction for infringing on Cabinet members' right to deliberate before declaring martial law.

He was also found guilty of falsifying the official proclamation to cover up the lapse before later destroying the document, and of deploying presidential security forces to illegally resist law enforcement efforts to arrest him weeks after his impeachment. Witnesses have testified that Yoon unilaterally informed them of his decision rather than inviting deliberation.

Yoon was also found guilty of violating the rights of nine other Cabinet members by failing to call them to the meeting or notifying them too late. Shortly after taking office in June 2025, liberal President Lee Jae Myung approved multiple special prosecutor investigations into Yoon's martial law declaration and other allegations involving his administration and wife. Separately, the Supreme Court on Thursday also ruled in another high-profile case.

Kim Keon Hee Luxury Bag Conviction Overturned

It overturned a lower court conviction of Kim Keon Hee, Yoon's wife, who had been accused of accepting a luxury bag from an official seeking favors and profiting from a stock manipulation scheme. Kim's lawyers criticized the Supreme Court's decision, saying in a statement Thursday that the charges against her had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The ruling on Han came as the country continues to grapple with the legal aftermath of the martial law episode.

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The Supreme Court's decision does not erase findings that Han discussed cutting power and water to critical media outlets, falsified the proclamation, and lied under oath. Those findings could still carry legal weight in other proceedings. Han's extended detention suggests prosecutors may pursue additional charges or appeals. Chief Justice Jo Hee-de has not publicly responded to the accusations of a judicial insurrection.

The court's 9-3 split underscores deep divisions over how to hold senior officials accountable for the martial law attempt. The decision also highlights the difficulty of proving intent in cases where defendants claim they were trying to restrain a president rather than enable him. Han's testimony that he tried to dissuade Yoon was a central factor in the majority's reasoning.

Prosecutors had argued that Han's decision to convene the Cabinet meeting was itself an attempt to give the decree a veneer of legality. The court found that argument insufficient without stronger evidence of Han's state of mind. The three dissenting justices did not issue a separate opinion immediately. Yoon's martial law declaration lasted only hours but triggered a political and legal earthquake.

Ruling Narrows Path to Senior Official Convictions

The National Assembly's swift reversal forced the Cabinet to lift the decree, and Yoon was impeached in April 2025. His re-arrest in July 2025 led to multiple trials. The first of those trials has now reached the Supreme Court, with more expected to follow. The case against Han was seen as a test of whether senior officials who participated in the martial law process could be held criminally liable.

The Supreme Court's decision narrows the path for such convictions by requiring clear proof of intent to assist an unlawful power grab. Legal analysts say the ruling may affect pending cases against other former officials who attended the Cabinet meeting. President Lee Jae Myung's special prosecutor investigations continue to examine the martial law declaration and other allegations involving Yoon's administration and his wife. The overturned conviction of Kim Keon Hee adds another layer of legal uncertainty.

Her lawyers said the charges were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and the Supreme Court agreed to overturn the lower court's ruling. The political fallout from the court's decisions is likely to intensify. Opposition parties have already threatened impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. The ruling party has not yet announced a formal response.

The Supreme Court's extended detention of Han suggests the legal battle is far from over, even as the highest court has cleared him of the most serious charge.