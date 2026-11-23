South Korea corrected earlier reports, confirming Russian aircraft entered its air defense zone rather than territorial airspace, leading to a brief evacuation warning on Ulleung Island before the alert was lifted.

South Korea issued and subsequently lifted an evacuation warning on Ulleung Island on Tuesday after several Russian aircraft entered the country's air defense identification zone.

Military Corrects Airspace Violation Claims

The military corrected earlier statements from civil authorities that had claimed foreign planes had violated South Korean territorial airspace. Officials clarified that the aircraft remained over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, within the defense zone rather than sovereign territory. The Joint Chiefs of Staff released a statement revising earlier announcements from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. These initial alerts had suggested the planes might be Russian or North Korean and had asserted a violation of airspace.

Also read Ukraine says sea drones hit Russian corvette Merkury at Libyan port of Benghazi

The military emphasized that the situation was contained within the international air defense identification zone. Residents on Ulleung Island were ordered to take shelter in underground facilities or sturdy buildings at approximately 7:52 a.m. local time. This order was lifted just three minutes later. Authorities stated that the aircraft had left the danger area before any evacuation was required.

Advertisement

South Korea scrambled fighter jets in preparation for contingencies during the incident. The Joint Chiefs confirmed this defensive measure was taken before the Russian aircraft withdrew.

However, the military did not immediately specify how many planes were detected. Details regarding the specific types of aircraft involved were also not released at that time. There were no immediate reports of accidents or major disruptions on the island. Ulleung Island has a population of approximately 9,000 residents.

Ulleung Island Tensions And Recent History

The brief alert caused no significant long-term impact on the community or local infrastructure. This incident follows a similar event just one week earlier. Last Monday, South Korea scrambled fighter jets to repel Russian military aircraft that temporarily entered the same air defense zone. Japan also protested to Moscow that day, claiming suspected Russian aircraft had entered its airspace off the southwestern coast.

Ulleung Island has experienced heightened tensions in recent years. In 2022, the island suffered a major scare when North Korea fired more than twenty missiles into the sea. One missile trajectory headed toward the island during that incident. That event triggered air raid sirens and prompted actual resident evacuations amid heightened inter-Korean tensions.