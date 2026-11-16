South Korea deployed fighter jets and took tactical measures after several Russian military aircraft entered its air defence zone over the East Sea on Tuesday. The aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace.

South Korea said it deployed fighter jets and conducted tactical manoeuvres after several Russia n military aircraft entered its air defence zone on Tuesday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said an unspecified number of Russia n aircraft entered and later exited the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Our military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the KADIZ and deployed Air Force fighter jets, taking tactical measures to prepare for any contingency, the JCS said in a brief statement. An air defence identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a buffer area in which countries identify approaching aircraft for security purposes. Military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering its air defence zone, although such notification is not legally required.

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Seoul Confirms No Airspace Violation By Russian Jets

Seoul said the Russian aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace. In June, more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defence zone, prompting Seoul to deploy fighter jets in response. Those aircraft did not enter South Korean airspace. Beijing said at the time that the joint manoeuvre with Russia was a strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean, aimed at maintaining regional peace and stability.

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China did not specifically mention South Korea or its air defence zone. The incident comes as South Korea monitors foreign military activity in the region. A South Korean Air Force fighter jet is seen in a May 16, 2018 file image taking off from an air base in Gwangju, South Korea. Regional tensions have remained elevated as multiple countries conduct military exercises and patrols near the Korean Peninsula and surrounding waters.

Seoul Maintains Firm Stance On Unnotified Entries

South Korean officials have previously said they will respond firmly to any foreign aircraft entering the air defence zone without prior notification, while noting that such entries are not illegal under international law.