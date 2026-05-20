South Carolina Republicans Reject Democratic Concerns, Approve Redistricting Plan to Help GOP Gain Seat in November

Republicans in the South Carolina House cast aside Democratic objections and endorsed a congressional redistricting plan, moving to help the GOP gain an additional seat in the November midterm elections.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republicans in the South Carolina House cast aside Democratic objections and endorsed a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday evening, moving to give the GOP a shot at winning an additional seat in the November midterm elections.

The redistricting plan, urged on by President Donald Trump, would reshape the state's only Democratic-held U.S. House district to the Republicans' advantage as part of a broader national effort to retain the party's slim House majority in the fall





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Republicans South Carolina Congressional Redistricting US House District President Donald Trump Democratic Objections South Carolina House February 15 2023 Republican-Controlled Chamber Ruling By Democratic State Rep John King Gerrymandering Black Athletes Historically Black Colleges

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