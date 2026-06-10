South Carolina GOP Governor Race Heads to Runoff; Graham Wins Senate Nomination

A summary of the key results from South Carolina's 2024 Republican primary, where Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson advanced to a runoff for governor while Sen. Lindsey Graham secured his nomination for a fifth term. The outcomes highlight the influence of former President Donald Trump's endorsements and the historical challenges Democrats face in the state.

The Republican primary for governor in South Carolina will head to a runoff between Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and state Attorney General Alan Wilson after no candidate secured a majority on Tuesday.

Both candidates sought the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, with Evette receiving it just a week before the primary. Evette, who is term-limited as lieutenant governor, featured photos with Trump prominently in her campaign materials and was backed by term-limited Governor Henry McMaster, a known Trump ally. Wilson, the state's top law enforcement officer, also ran a strong campaign.

U.S. Representatives Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman were also in the race, with Mace conceding and quickly endorsing Wilson for the runoff. The Democratic nominee for governor is state Representative Jermaine Johnson, a three-term legislator from the Columbia area seen as a rising star in the state party. Republicans have won every gubernatorial election in South Carolina since 1998, and Democrats face an uphill battle in the fall.

In the other marquee contest, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham secured the Republican nomination for a fifth term outright, avoiding a runoff. Graham, a close ally of Trump, highlighted his relationship with the former president in his victory speech, saying he would help Trump "change this world and change this country.

" Graham has been a vocal proponent of military action against Iran and supported Trump's strike on nuclear sites. His primary opponents included Greenville businessman Mark Lynch, who called himself an "America First" candidate but was criticized by Trump as a "lunatic" and a "disaster for the Republican Party.

" Graham will face Democratic physician Annie Andrews in the general election. Andrews, a pediatrician from Charleston, previously ran for the U.S. House in 2022. She has challenged Graham's political consistency and is hoping to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with Trump. No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate race in South Carolina in decades, and Graham won his 2020 race by 10 percentage points.

In other congressional primary results, Majority Whip James Clyburn, a powerful Democrat, won his party's nomination for the 6th Congressional District. On the Republican side, Joe Wilson-father of Attorney General Alan Wilson-won the nomination for the 2nd Congressional District. Eunice Lehmacher won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District, and John Peterson won the Republican nod there.

The outcomes underscore the continued dominance of Republicans in South Carolina statewide politics and the intense competition among GOP candidates for Trump's support, which often served as a key signal for voters





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South Carolina Primary Pamela Evette Alan Wilson Lindsey Graham Donald Trump Endorsement Governor Runoff U.S. Senate Republican Nomination Jermaine Johnson Annie Andrews James Clyburn Joe Wilson

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