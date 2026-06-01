South African National Football Team Faces Bureaucratic Drama Before 2026 World Cup

The South African national football team has faced a bureaucratic mess before the 2026 World Cup, but they are now on their way to Mexico after resolving the issue.

The South African national football team is already on its way to the 2026 World Cup , but not without some prior drama. They are heading to Mexico a day later than planned after being caught up in a full-blown bureaucratic mess .

The team was grounded on Sunday because they did not have the visas needed for a stopover in the United States. This unexpected logistical problem prevented the team from taking off on their charter flight and sparked major political anger.

A crisis meeting was called on Sunday night, where they confirmed that the entire squad now has all its paperwork in order, although work is still being done against the clock to secure visas for four members of the backroom staff, including the doctor and the assistant coach. The Belgian manager wanted the team to be based in Mexico from June 1 to ensure proper acclimatisation to the city's extreme altitude and overcome jet lag well ahead of their official debut, scheduled for June 11.

With the aim of protecting the training camp and preventing these organisational failures from happening again in North America, SAFA has created a fast-track management committee made up of three executives. In addition, the federation has apologised to the fans and expressed huge gratitude to the U.S. consulate, which worked through the weekend to save the team's trip.

The team is expected to arrive in Mexico a day later than planned, but they are now on their way to the 2026 World Cup. The federation has taken steps to prevent similar organisational failures from happening in the future, including the creation of a fast-track management committee. The team is expected to undergo a period of acclimatisation in Mexico to overcome jet lag and adapt to the city's extreme altitude





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South African National Football Team 2026 World Cup Bureaucratic Mess Mexico SAFA

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