South Africa and Czechia will look to bounce back in Group B after losing their openers in the World Cup. Bosnia-Herzegovina faces Switzerland in a crucial Group B matchup. Both teams are looking to get out of the group stage at the World Cup for the first time.

South Africa and Czechia look to bounce back in Group B after losing their openers in the World Cup . South Africa will be without midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane for the rest of the group stage after they received straight red cards against Mexico.

Czechia will look to hold onto a lead after it failed to do so against South Korea. In a separate match, Bosnia-Herzegovina faces Switzerland in a crucial Group B matchup. Both teams are looking to get out of the group stage at the World Cup for the first time. Canada will be without star Alphonso Davies as he's still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered while with Bayern Munich.

The Canadians would be even bigger favorites with Davies on the field. A draw likely puts both teams in a great position to advance to the Round of 32 while a win sets the winner up extremely well for the chance to win the group.

Mexico's fans got frustrated at times during the opener as Julián Quiñones' ninth-minute goal was the only one Mexico could muster before Raúl Jiménez scored the first World Cup goal of his career in the 67th minute to give Mexico a two-goal lead. This game also comes amid some off-field issues for South Korea. A drone was taken down by the Mexican military on Tuesday after it flew over a closed South Korean training session in Guadalajara





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