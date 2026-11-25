Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada apologized for saying residents may need to eat more Kraft Dinner and less filet mignon, comments made as the city unveiled a 2027 budget with an average 9.8 per cent municipal tax increase that sparked protests.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is backtracking on comments she made about people needing to eat Kraft Dinner instead of filet mignon amid the city's nearly 10 per cent tax increase in its 2027 budget.

Martinez Ferrada made the comments Tuesday in an interview on Quatre95, a French-language Canadian media brand. She compared the city's budget choices to a household budget. It's just like when you're putting together your personal budget: If you know you're going to have less money next year, well, you have to make some choices, she said. Let's be honest, maybe sometimes we'll eat a little more Kraft Dinner because we can't afford filet mignon.

Also read Demonstrators oppose tax hike in Montreal budget outside City Hall

Mayor Apologizes For Kraft Dinner Remark

The mayor faced criticism online, particularly in the context of the tax increase. She responded in a social media post Wednesday, acknowledging the remark was poorly chosen. Let's be honest, it was pretty tactless, she said. What I meant was that when a city makes choices, it's the same as when you make personal choices.

Advertisement

In this instance, the city has to choose between paying for new parks or filling potholes - and I'm going to choose filling potholes. Montreal's 2027 budget was unveiled Tuesday. The average municipal tax increase for homeowners in Montreal is 9.8 per cent. The boroughs with the highest increases are Montreal North at 11.5 per cent, Lachine at 11.3 per cent, and Île-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve at 11.1 per cent.

Tax Hike Triggers Public Protests

Boroughs with the lowest increases are Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce at 8.2 per cent, Ville-Marie at 8.7 per cent, and Anjou at 9.2 per cent. She said the increase was necessary to fulfill her commitments regarding infrastructure, housing and homelessness. Following the announcement of the budget, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Montreal City Hall Tuesday evening to protest the tax hike.

Martinez Ferrada gave remarks at city hall in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, according to a photo by Christopher Katsarov of The Canadian Press. The budget announcement and the mayor's original interview came on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2026, with her apology posted Wednesday.