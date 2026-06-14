Sophie Cunningham's Clutch Performance Lifts Fever Over Sun in Commissioner's Cup

Sophie Cunningham scored the final 11 points off the bench to lead the Indiana Fever to an 85-75 victory over the Connecticut Sun, keeping the Fever within a half-game of the East's top spot in Commissioner's Cup play.

Sophie Cunningham delivered an extraordinary performance off the bench, scoring the final 11 points for the Indiana Fever in a critical Commissioner's Cup matchup against the Connecticut Sun .

The Fever secured an 85-75 victory on Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut, improving their Cup record to 4-1 and keeping them within a half-game of the East-leading New York Liberty in the tournament standings. Indiana's overall record now stands at 8-5, and this marks the second time this season they have won three consecutive games. The top teams from each conference will ultimately face off for the Commissioner's Cup title on June 30, making every Cup game particularly significant.

The game was a showcase of resilience and clutch shooting for Indiana. Despite a late surge from Connecticut that briefly closed the gap, Cunningham entered the game with 3:56 remaining and immediately changed the momentum. After a technical foul on Caitlin Clark, Kennedy Burke hit a free throw to pull the Sun within two points at 74-72.

However, Cunningham grabbed a crucial offensive rebound on a missed shot by Saniya Rivers and then drained two consecutive three-pointers to open a decisive lead. She followed that with a driving layup and another three-pointer in the final seconds, culminating in a game-closing 11-3 run. Caitlin Clark was instrumental throughout, finishing with 25 points and five assists. Her fifth three-pointer, which came after an offensive foul on Brittney Griner, extended Indiana's lead to 72-65 with just over five minutes left.

Kelsey Mitchell provided strong support with 19 points and five assists. For Connecticut, the loss extended their winless streak in the Commissioner's Cup to 0-5, dropping their overall Cup record to 2-13. They have now lost five games in a row. Aliyah Boston contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Indiana, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa led the Sun bench with 12 points and seven rebounds





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