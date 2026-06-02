Soper Creek Park Baseball Diamond Reopens After Major Upgrades, Celebrating Youth Sport in Clarington

The renovated baseball field at Soper Creek Park in Clarington opens with new surfaces, dugouts and lighting, backed by the Jays Care Foundation and TD. Local youth players showcase their talents in an MLB Pitch, Hit & Run event and prepare for a championship round at the Rogers Centre.

The baseball field at Soper Creek Park in Clarington has officially reopened after a comprehensive series of upgrades that were completed over the past several months.

The celebration held on May 31 brought together municipal leaders, representatives of the Clarington Baseball Association, local athletes ranging from seven to fourteen years old, and members of the community for an afternoon that highlighted the renewed facility and its role as a hub for youth sport. Mayor Adrian Foster addressed the crowd, describing the new diamond as a dream venue that will inspire future athletes and deepen community ties.

He thanked the Jays Care Foundation for its granting program and the Field of Dreams initiative supported by TD for making the improvements possible, noting that the safer, more welcoming environment will enable young players to develop skills, confidence and lasting memories. The mayor added that a future major league all‑star could be hitting their first home run on this very field.

The upgrades to the Soper Creek Park complex include a freshly resurfaced hardball diamond, modernized players' benches, a reinforced backstop, enhanced surface grading for better drainage, and newly constructed covered dugouts that protect teams from the elements. In addition, the lighting system has been upgraded to meet current standards, allowing for extended hours of play during the shorter daylight periods of spring and autumn.

The renovations also introduced new spectator seating areas with shaded canopies and a refreshed perimeter fence that improves both safety and aesthetics. These enhancements were designed in consultation with local coaches and athletes to ensure the field meets the practical needs of youth baseball while also complying with provincial safety regulations.

During the reopening ceremony, young baseball players were given the opportunity to participate in Major League Baseball's Pitch, Hit & Run program, a national talent showcase that lets participants demonstrate their abilities on a professional‑level field. Seven‑year‑old Broderick B., nine‑year‑old Noah H., eleven‑year‑old Cooper W., and thirteen‑year‑old Parker S. were selected to represent Clarington in the upcoming Team Championship round at the Rogers Centre later this year.

The tournament will award the winning team an all‑expenses‑paid trip for two to attend the finals hosted at the Major League Baseball World Series venue, providing a unique chance for these young athletes to experience the highest level of competition. The community's response to the upgraded facility has been overwhelmingly positive, with parents, coaches and local businesses expressing optimism that the revitalized diamond will become a cornerstone for youth development and community pride for years to come





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