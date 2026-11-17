Sooke Coun. Katherine Strongwind proposes a local shared workspace for provincial employees to reduce the toll of commuting to downtown Victoria and support the regional economy.

Sooke Coun. Katherine Strongwind has launched a proposal to establish a dedicated shared workspace in the Sooke community, aiming to mitigate the severe impact of daily commutes for provincial employees. This initiative challenges the direction of the incoming provincial government led by premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, who has publicly committed to bringing government workers back into offices in downtown Victoria. Strongwind argues that the two-hour daily drive from Sooke is unsustainable and detrimental to quality of life.

Personal Commute Challenges Drive Local Policy

Strongwind's advocacy is rooted in her own professional history, having previously worked for the provincial government at the B.C. legislature while residing in Sooke. She described the daily reality of leaving home during school drop-off and bus schedules, which created significant traffic congestion on the highway. The commute eventually forced her to leave her government job, a decision she now believes offered a better quality of life by eliminating the grueling daily travel. Her transition away from the public sector highlights the personal toll that long-distance commuting exacts on residents in outer communities.

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Political Push for Regional Work Hubs

Following Doerkson's announcement regarding the return-to-office mandate, Strongwind wrote to Sooke's MLA-elect Mike Hicks to request his assistance in exploring a local work hub. She envisions a pilot project that could eventually expand into a multipurpose facility serving not only remote provincial workers but also students and other community members. This approach seeks to demonstrate whether sufficient demand exists to justify the investment in such infrastructure, potentially repurposing existing buildings rather than constructing new ones. The goal is to create a sustainable model that supports the local economy while accommodating government workforce needs.

Real Estate Affordability and Remote Work Trends

Bev Berger, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Camosun, notes that the ability to work remotely has significantly increased Sooke's appeal to buyers seeking affordability compared to Victoria. She highlights that median home prices in Victoria reached approximately $1.2 million last month, whereas homes in Sooke averaged around $800,000. This price differential attracts first-time buyers and young families who value space and cost-effectiveness. Berger warns that requiring employees to return to downtown offices could drastically alter the lifestyle appeal that has drawn these residents to the area.

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Repurposing Existing Infrastructure for Growth

Strongwind is specifically examining the WorkLink building in Sooke, which recently lost its WorkBC contract that provided employment services like resume assistance. She suggests repurposing this vacant space into a provincial service hub or shared workspace to maintain economic activity within the community. This strategy aims to address the loss of local services while providing a functional environment for remote work. By utilizing existing infrastructure, the proposal seeks to offer practical solutions without the delay and expense of new construction projects.

Union Concerns and Future Implementation Steps

The British Columbia Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU), led by president Paul Finch, is calling for evidence to support the return-to-office decision, warning that moving workers back without clear rationale would be a mistake. The union has requested a meeting with the incoming government to discuss these concerns once officials are sworn in. For Strongwind, the workspace proposal is part of a broader strategy to create employment opportunities outside Victoria and improve transit connections between Sooke, the West Shore, and the city. These combined efforts aim to provide residents with viable options that keep economic activity closer to home while reducing transportation burdens.