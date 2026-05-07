Soo Greyhounds' Brady Martin Honored with Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy

Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds has been awarded the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy for his outstanding leadership on and off the ice. The award recognizes his dedication to the game and his community, embodying the values of the late Mickey Renaud. Martin's resilience, community involvement, and on-ice performance have earned him this prestigious honor.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced that forward Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds is the recipient of the prestigious Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy for the 2025-26 season.

Martin was selected for this honor by a panel of accredited OHL media members, recognizing his exceptional leadership both on and off the ice, as well as his dedication to the game and his community. The award is named in memory of former Windsor Spitfires captain Mickey Renaud, who passed away in 2008 due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an underlying heart condition.

Renaud was known for his passion for hockey and his impact on the community, qualities that Martin has embodied throughout his career. Martin expressed his gratitude for receiving the award, stating, 'It’s an honour to win the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy. I strive to be a leader and help bring out the best in our team and my teammates every day. That becomes a lot easier when you’re surrounded by great teammates, coaches and staff.

' He also highlighted the importance of giving back to the Soo community, which has been incredibly supportive of him. Despite facing challenges, including an injury-shortened season, Martin remained committed to his community. He participated in weekly visits to the Great Northern Retirement Home, where he engaged with seniors by playing cards and building relationships.

Additionally, he visited a local daycare center to read to young children and play mini sticks, demonstrating his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the rink. Martin’s resilience and leadership were evident in his performance on the ice as well. After returning to the Greyhounds in late October, he recorded 24 points in 24 regular-season games and added 10 points in 10 playoff games.

His contributions helped the team achieve success, and his leadership was instrumental in their playoff run. Martin also represented Canada at the international level, winning a bronze medal with the National Junior Team and contributing eight points in six games. The Soo Greyhounds' General Manager, Kyle Raftis, praised Martin’s character and impact on the team.

'We’re incredibly proud of Brady on being recognized with the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy this season. To become just the second player in Soo Greyhounds history to receive this honour speaks volumes about the type of person and teammate he is every single day. His impact on our group goes far beyond what you see on the ice.

He competes at a high level, genuinely cares about the people around him, and brings a tremendous amount of pride to wearing the Greyhound jersey.

' Raftis also noted that Martin’s leadership extends to the community, where he represents the Greyhounds with pride and integrity. Martin’s journey to this point has been marked by significant achievements. Originally selected by the Greyhounds with the third overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, he has amassed 124 points in 133 regular-season games with the team.

His talent was further recognized when the Nashville Predators selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, signing him to an entry-level contract. Martin made his NHL debut with the Predators on October 9, 2025, and recorded his first NHL point with an assist on October 21, 2025. The Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy is a testament to Martin’s character and leadership, qualities that have earned him the respect of his teammates, coaches, and the community.

He will be formally presented with the award at the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in June





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