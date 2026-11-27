Sony's robotic dog Aibo, first sold in 1999, is no longer in production, but donated units are refurbished and placed in hospitals and facilities to provide companionship and comfort.

TOKYO - The people at Sony do not use words like product or reboot when they talk about Aibo, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company's robotic dog.

Donated Robots Find New Homes

Aibo robots, which first went on sale in 1999, are all sold out and no longer in production. But some owners who had to part with their Aibo have donated the robots to Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp. for an adoption program, where they get treated to repairs and upgrades. Those robot pets now have new homes in hospitals and other facilities, bringing solace and smiles to patients and staff.

Also read Sony's Aibo Robotic Dogs Find New Purpose in Hospitals

Sony does not disclose the pricing or the number of Aibo robots that have been sold. Packed with sensors, digital cameras and an intelligence of sorts, Aibo has been programmed to remember its name, the owner's face and its surroundings - details of everyday life that make for a disarming illusion of a personality.

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The robot barks, cocks its head, moves its ears, waddles toward you, acts happy when petted and goes to sleep - in short it simulates a puppy, except this one can take snapshots and monitors its own mechanical dysfunctions. The owners feel as though they are sending off what has become to them like their own child, said Sony official Yoshiyuki Katsuno, who oversees the program.

Aibo Provides Emotional Healing

Aibo gets people talking to each other, and can offer tired souls a perk to pick themselves up and keep going, according to Katsuno. We hope to spread the emotional healing and human interaction that Aibo has to offer, he said. At the St. Marianna University School of Medicine in Kawasaki, on the outskirts of Tokyo, a nurse had to do some looking to find a wandering Aibo during a recent visit.

But Aibo has helped with the long waits for visiting patients and succeeded in persuading reluctant children to get examined, says Dr. Manabu Komori of the department of otolaryngology. That field involves diagnosing and treating sicknesses related to the ear, nose and throat, with many child patients. It helps motivate the kids, Komori said. Going to a hospital is basically not very pleasant.

Advantages of Robot Pets

The hospital also uses real dogs to help patients feel better, though the animals require care and food and can be temperamental. That means a robot dog offers some advantages, although Komori was careful not to say they were better than real dogs. Cuteness is seen as desirable in Japanese culture, where being kawaii, or cute, is not a sign of weakness or inferiority, but an endearing trait that encourages harmony and communication - both valued in Japanese society.

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And so, if the need is for a soulmate, it is better to have that cute look, be it a dog, cat or even a duck, said Jerry Wang, Executive Chairman of FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem, a U.S. company that offers more foreboding-looking four-legged patrol robots. If you want some emotional attachment, you want a cute shape, he said.