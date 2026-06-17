Sonny Baker shines on Test debut as England field three newcomers against New Zealand

England's 23‑year‑old fast bowler Sonny Baker delivered a confident 2 for 63 in his first Test, helping restrict New Zealand and earning praise from coach Brendon McCullum. The debut came alongside fellow newcomers James Rew and Jordan Cox, marking the first triple‑debut XI in nine years.

When Sonny Baker stepped onto the stage for his first media conference as a Test cricketer, he was greeted with an unexpected tradition - the team asked him to sing a song.

The 23‑year‑old fast bowler, a towering figure from Devon, quickly became the most engaging personality in the room, and his enthusiasm proved impossible to silence. England head coach Brendon McCullum was equally captivated, declaring that Baker is "a player the country will rally behind".





Day one of the second Test against New Zealand did not mark the actual moment Baker took the ball in international cricket - that came in a one‑day fixture in South Africa - but it was undeniably his finest performance on the longest format. After a disappointing debut in which he posted the worst 50‑over figures by any England newcomer against South Africa and then went wicketless in a T20 match in Ireland, Baker delivered a tidy 2 for 63 off 15 overs, helping to restrict New Zealand to 291‑7.

The spell was characterised by a buoyant run‑up, a lively hop‑step, and arms flung wide in celebration after each delivery. He reflected on the experience, saying, "I'm grateful for a proper debut that reflects where I am now. My biggest lesson from the Ireland debut was that I wasn't being myself.

"



Baker's third delivery of the innings cut across the edge of Henry Nicholls' bat, sending the ball on a glinting trajectory that forced the New Zealand batsman into a defensive smile. "When the ball beats the bat you get those oohs and aahs," Baker laughed, noting how his natural excitement fuels his long follow‑through. "I made a big commitment to be authentic on the field and that's exactly how I play.

" Unlike fellow debutant wicket‑keeper James Rew, who learned he was replacing Jamie Smith while standing in the team sauna, Baker had a few days to ready himself after fast bowler Ollie Robinson's knee scan forced a reshuffle. He keeps a notebook of tactical pointers and coping strategies for the pressures of a debut on cricket's grandest stage.

"Last night I struggled to eat, and fueling is vital for a fast bowler," he admitted. "I felt anxiety in my stomach this morning, but once I started warming up everything melted away and I could just go for it. "



England's XI featured three debutants for the first time in nine years, prompting a longer‑than‑usual pre‑match huddle that felt more like a first date than a routine briefing.

Rew received his cap from former Somerset star Marcus Trescothick, while Jordan Cox was handed his by Essex legend Nasser Hussain. Baker, a self‑described fast‑bowling geek, was presented his cap by former England paceman Steven Finn - a moment he described as "more emotional than anything else, especially seeing how proud my parents were".

When his first wicket‑taking over ended, his excitement got the better of him and he ran to the wrong fielding position, heading for deep third man instead of his assigned long‑leg spot.

"That was proper," he chuckled. "In T20s there's often music and you don't feel the crowd. When it's silent and there's just a trumpet in the background, you truly sense the support behind you.

"



Three debutants, a captain juggling his own career worries many miles away, and a Devon‑born bowler holding more caps than the rest of the side combined - the atmosphere was electric. Baker summed up the day: "It's actually been great. The lads have tried to put everything behind us and deal with the situation as it is. The rest of the team will be fuming if I take too long, but I'm ready to give them everything I've got.





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