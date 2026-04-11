Songhees Nation Remains Confident in Hatley Park Land Transfer Despite Esquimalt Nation's Legal Challenge

Songhees Nation is moving forward with its treaty negotiations and the proposed land transfer of Hatley Park, despite a legal challenge from Esquimalt Nation. The dispute involves the future ownership of the land and potential impacts on Esquimalt Nation's reconciliation efforts.

Songhees Nation expresses confidence in the proposed land transfer of Hatley Park , despite a civil claim filed by Esquimalt Nation in the B.C. Supreme Court. The dispute centers around the future ownership of Hatley Park in Colwood, which is currently home to Royal Roads University. Esquimalt Nation is seeking to halt negotiations between Songhees Nation and the Canadian government regarding the designation of Hatley Park as Songhees treaty lands.

The civil claim, filed on March 27, also requests a permanent injunction against the designation and asks the federal government to recognize Esquimalt Nation's existing Aboriginal title to some or all of Hatley Park under the Canadian Constitution. Songhees Nation, a member of the Te'mexw Treaty Association, is currently engaged in modern treaty negotiations with Canada and the province, a process that includes a proposal to transfer ownership of Hatley Park from the Department of National Defence to Songhees Nation. \Songhees Nation emphasizes its commitment to the treaty process, stating it has acted responsibly and in good faith, working collaboratively with Canada and British Columbia for years to achieve a fair and lasting agreement. Chief Ron Sam of Songhees Nation highlights their respect for Esquimalt Nation's decisions while remaining focused on their own treaty path. The Nation believes that outstanding issues can and should be resolved between Esquimalt Nation and Canada through appropriate channels, without hindering Songhees' treaty progress or the commitments made to their Nation. Songhees Nation notes that Esquimalt Nation has chosen not to participate in the treaty process, a choice that Songhees respects. They also highlight that Canada and British Columbia have engaged openly with Esquimalt Nation for over seven years, offering substantive land and other benefits during that time. Esquimalt Nation asserts in its civil claim that it has long maintained its interests in Hatley Park under the Canadian Constitution, arguing that transferring the land to Songhees Nation would negatively impact its own reconciliation agreement negotiations with Canada and the province. They claim that the lack of available Crown land in Lekwungen Territory further limits their opportunities to acquire land for their use, enjoyment, occupation, jurisdictional assertion, management, and economic benefit.\The Te'mexw treaties are approaching the final stage of the six-part B.C. Treaty Commission process. Should the Songhees Nation members approve the treaty, they anticipate Canada will proceed with the transfer of Hatley Park lands as agreed upon in the proposed treaty. Robert Janes, a partner at JFK Law LLP, representing Songhees Nation, states that Esquimalt Nation's claim does not affect the legal basis of Songhees' treaty and expresses confidence that Canada will uphold its obligations to Songhees Nation. Songhees Nation encourages all parties to find a constructive resolution through the proper channels and remains hopeful that Canada and Esquimalt Nation can reach a mutually agreeable solution. The situation underscores the complex nature of land claims and treaty negotiations in British Columbia, reflecting the competing interests and historical claims of First Nations within the region. The ongoing discussions highlight the importance of balancing the needs and aspirations of different First Nations groups while navigating the legal and political landscape of reconciliation





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First Nation Treaty Land Claim Hatley Park Songhees Nation Esquimalt Nation Canada British Columbia

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