Song Impresses with Submission Win, UFC Matchmaking Ideas Emerge

Chinese fighter Song Yadong submitted Figueiredo in the second round at UFC Fight Night. The article discusses potential future fights including Song vs Talbott, Hill vs Atomic, Pavlovich vs Hokit, Asakura vs Vera, and Matthews vs Soriano. Also notes Dvalishvili ruling out a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

Chinese fighter Song Yadong made his nation proud at UFC Fight Night, securing a second-round submission victory over Brazilian veteran Figueiredo. The 28-year-old bantamweight, known as the "Kung Fu Kid," showcased his striking and grappling prowess, landing hard shots that forced Figueiredo to cover up before locking in the submission.

This win improved Song's record to 23-9-1 and moved him to 2-1 in his last three fights, solidifying his status as a rising contender in the division. With his youth and skill set, Song has positioned himself for a step up in competition, and a logical next opponent would be rising star Talbott, who recently defeated a former bantamweight champion.

A fight between Song and Talbott could headline a Fight Night event, offering fans an exciting clash between two hungry contenders. The winner would be on the cusp of a title shot, making it a high-stakes matchup that the UFC should consider booking. In other potential matchups, former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill could make his return against the hard-hitting Dana White Contender Series product known as "Atomic.

" The 38-year-old Atomic is always entertaining and has won three of his last four fights, earning a step up in competition. For Hill, who hasn't won since 2023, a fight against Atomic would provide a stern test and a chance to prove he can still contend with top power punchers.

Meanwhile, in the heavyweight division, Russian contender Pavlovich, fresh off three straight wins, called for a title shot but might need one more fight to secure it. A bout against Hokit, who is scheduled to fight at the White House event, would be a high-profile stay-busy fight for Pavlovich. Many fans would tune in to see either Hokit get knocked out or pull off a major upset, making it a compelling addition to any card.

At bantamweight, Japanese star Asakura proved he is more dangerous at 135 pounds than cutting to flyweight, and a fight against former title challenger Marlon Vera would allow him to showcase his skills. Vera, or "Chito," is in desperate need of a victory after losing four straight decisions, making this a do-or-die fight for the Ecuadorian. The winner would take a significant step forward in the division.

In the welterweight division, Australian fighter Matthews, known as "The Celtic Kid," bounced back from a submission loss with a decision win, improving to four wins in his last five fights. He deserves another fight against a fellow streaking contender, and a matchup against Soriano, who is on a four-fight win streak, would test whether the American is truly coming into his own.

Finally, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has shut down the possibility of a rematch with Umar Nurmagomedov, leaving the division's future uncertain. Overall, the UFC has several intriguing fights to make that could shape the title picture in multiple weight classes





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