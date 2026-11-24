The CBC comedy Son of a Critch concludes its five-year run with a poignant finale exploring the impact of the 1992 cod moratorium and Mark's artistic journey.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation family comedy Son of a Critch has concluded its five-season run with a finale that balances humor with the harsh economic realities of Newfoundland. Created by Mark Critch and inspired by his own childhood, the series ended on a note that emphasizes the vital importance of storytelling during difficult financial times. The final episodes focus on the protagonist, Mark, as he prepares for his professional theatre debut.

Series Finale Highlights Community Reactions

The two-part conclusion centers on Mark, played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, performing in a role that requires him to appear on stage without clothing. The scene is handled with taste, primarily focusing on the reaction of Sister Rose, portrayed by Nora McLellan. As Mark's former principal and moral guide, her response anchors the moment in the show's familiar community dynamic. The finale maintains the series' suitability for family viewing while allowing its tone to mature significantly over five seasons.

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Economic Hardship Shapes Character Arc

The final season vividly depicts the ripple effects of the 1992 cod moratorium, the largest layoff in Canadian history, on the characters' lives. Mark heads into a job market that is decimated by the federal ban on commercial cod fishing. His family faces eviction from their company home due to the trickle-down effects on the radio station where his father, played by the real Mark Critch, and his brother, Colton Gobbo, work. Fewer vehicles are being sold, leading to fewer car advertisements on the airwaves.

Meanwhile, Mark's girlfriend, Fox, played by Sophia Powers, remains in St. John's to finish school. Her family has moved to Alberta in search of better employment prospects, straining their long-distance romance. This development marks a realistic and poignant shift for the show, suggesting that first-love romances may not survive such profound structural changes. The narrative acknowledges that personal dreams often must be adjusted in the face of provincial economic collapse.

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Artistic Development Amidst Personal Crisis

Mark's artistic journey becomes intertwined with his family's struggles, particularly as he cares for his grandfather, Pops, played by Malcolm McDowell. The character begins to experience advancing dementia, requiring Mark to step into a caregiver role. This responsibility forces Mark to question his dream of attending the National Theatre School. He briefly considers switching to shop as an elective, a decision that proves disastrous and highlights his initial lack of clarity about his future.

A pivotal moment occurs when Mark hears songwriter Jim Payne perform Empty Nets at a fishermen protest. Inspired by Payne's ability to capture the community's pain, Mark realizes he wants to write with similar depth. He begins by impersonating the Newfoundland premier, a performance he delivers in front of the actual premier. This moment serves as a satisfying precursor to the real Mark Critch's recent career milestone of impersonating President Donald Trump alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Decision to Stay and Tell Local Stories

The series concludes with Mark receiving direction from a visiting Montreal director, played by Colm Feore. The director insists on nudity for the play's final moment, aiming to modernize Newfoundland theatre. However, Mark makes a conscious choice not to attend the National Theatre School. He decides to stay in his community to create art that serves his family and neighbors. He states that the stories he wants to tell are those from home, at least for the immediate future.

This decision reflects a broader theme within the show regarding the dilemma faced by Canadian artists. Unlike the common trope of moving to Los Angeles, the pressure here is to leave for the Canadian mainland. The irony of a Newfoundland character played by an English actor, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, adds a layer of complexity. Ainsworth's rising fame, including his role in The Legend of Zelda movie, allowed the production to accelerate its timeline. The finale affirms that staying to tell local stories is a valid and powerful artistic choice.