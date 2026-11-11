Father remembers Sgt. Morgan Wong, killed in CFB Wainwright fire, as nine soldiers remain in critical condition

The father of Sgt. Morgan Wong, one of four soldiers killed in a training fire at CFB Wainwright, is remembering his son as nine injured soldiers remain in critical condition.

EDMONTON, Alta. - As Canadians mark Remembrance Day, one father is remembering his 26-year-old son, Sgt. Morgan Wong. Morgan was among four Canadian soldiers killed in a training fire at CFB Wainwright last month.

Dozens of others were injured, leaving families across the country facing an uncertain road ahead. As of Nov. 11, nine soldiers remained in critical condition after the deadly CFB Wainwright fire. The update came on Remembrance Day as families and communities continued to mourn.

Also read Canadian Armed Forces sending nurses to Alberta to help treat CFB Wainwright survivors

Family Grieves Loss of Wife and Son

"Sometimes, I just feel like he's still on training," said Morgan's father, Chek Wong. "But when the reality hits ... he's not coming back. " For Chek, the tragedy compounded his family's loss. His wife, Hong Tan, died of lung cancer in 2020, leaving him to raise their two children, Morgan and his sister, without her.

Now, six years later, he is mourning their son.

"Losing him, it's just like ... take a part of me," Chek said, struggling to find the words. "I'll stay strong for my daughter ... family. " Victims in care The impact of the fire is still being felt in Alberta hospitals. According to Acute Care Alberta, 21 patients injured in the CFB Wainwright fire remained in hospital as of Nov. 6, including nine in critical condition.

Nurses to Assist with Ongoing Care

The Canadian Armed Forces is sending 15 registered nurses with specialized burn and intensive care training to Alberta to help care for the injured. The nurses are expected to arrive beginning Nov. 10 and remain until Jan. 15, 2027.

Advertisement

"This offers well-deserved respite to civilian staff who have been working around the clock to provide this highly specialized care," Acute Care Alberta said in an emailed statement. A late-night knock For Chek, the events that changed his family forever began with an unexpected knock at the door. Three military officers had arrived at his Edmonton home late at night.

"I peeked out the window," he recalled. "That's not a good sign. " He remembers wishing it were all a dream. His partner, Kelly Fairweather, said Chek was overwhelmed by the news.

"I just remember ... him passing me his phone and saying, 'I don't know who to call. I don't know what to do next.

'" Fairweather said family members and friends have been helping Chek navigate the weeks since Morgan's death. Some of Morgan's closest friends have continued visiting, sharing memories and stories that occasionally bring laughter amid the sadness. To those who knew him, Morgan was a reserved young man who revealed a different side of himself around the people he loved.

"Morgan is (a) very quiet person. But if you know him, he (opens) up and is really nice," Chek said. Chek also remembers the little things, like preparing home-cooked meals for Morgan before he left for work and when he returned home.

"He loved the curry," Chek recalled. "He really enjoyed almost all those homemade food things (he) can't get anywhere else. " His father remembers a son who cared deeply for others and was always willing to help. Morgan volunteered with St. John Ambulance and developed an interest in military service while still in school.

A 'remarkable' soldier Chek recalled Morgan coming home at 17 and expressing an interest in joining the army reserve.

A Remarkable Young Soldier

"I was like 'well, let him try. Let's give him a chance. It's an opportunity he likes to do ... he likes to serve his country.

' Well, I said go for it," Chek recalled. Over the years, that interest developed into a career of service that made his father immensely proud.

Advertisement

"He was a remarkable soldier and a great leader," Chek said. "He liked to help people and he's very genuine. " Morgan was also a newlywed. He met his wife, Laura Karzinina, in Riga, Latvia, while deployed overseas.

The couple married in December 2025, less than a year before his death.

"We haven't had a big wedding yet, so we just had an intimate ceremony with his dad and his friends," Karzinina recalled. For Morgan's uncle, George, who travelled from Hong Kong to support his brother and the family, the news was almost impossible to comprehend. He recalled being on a street in Hong Kong when he received the call.

An Unbelievable Tragedy for the Family

"I couldn't believe it," he said. "I lived in denial for a couple of days. " George also reflected on Morgan's deployment to Latvia. "On the one hand, I'm concerned.

But on the other hand, I'm very proud because there is the Wong name representing NATO," he recalled. Neighbours come to help As the Wong family navigates its grief, neighbours and community organizations have been finding ways to show their support. Former Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice helped organize a community gathering on Oct. 22. Residents brought flowers, signed cards and shared their condolences with Chek and his loved ones.

Community Rallies with Support

Rice said the response extended beyond those who personally knew the family, with local organizations and community members offering help. Community members have also rallied online to provide financial support to the Wong family.

"I need the family know ... they're not alone. They have the community behind them," Rice said. She said that continued support will be important in the months ahead. The Legacy of Peace Society is also planning a commemorative tree planting in Morgan's honour, with hopes that members of the public will be able to participate.

Morgan's former elementary school also held a Remembrance Day ceremony Tuesday, which Chek and his family attended. Chek described the ceremony as beautiful and touching, particularly because it took place at a school where his son had once been a student. Despite his own grief, Chek said he continues to think about the other military families whose lives were changed by the fire.

"My heart goes to the family ... all the families that are impacted by this tragedy," he said through tears. He hopes they can find comfort in supporting one another through the difficult months ahead. Chek hopes his son will be remembered for his service and everything he accomplished.

"I want everybody to ... remember him as a hero, that he was serving his country," he said. With files from CTV News' Kristen Yu and Kathy Le