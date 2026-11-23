Montreal is preparing nine warming shelters across seven boroughs for winter, but St. Michael's Mission will not operate for the first time in a decade. The mayor also announced a new transitional housing centre.

Montreal is preparing to open nine warming shelters across seven boroughs for people experiencing homelessness as winter approaches. The plan was reported on November 23, 2026 at 6:59 a.m. EST.

For the first time in a decade, St. Michael's Mission will not be operating its shelter. Andrew Marrocco, executive director of St. Michael's Mission, explained the decision. The best role we can play is to strengthen what we do best as an organization rather than to take the burden of responsibility of stretching ourselves to the limits, Marrocco said. In the past, provincial funding helped support the Mission's 24/7 shelter operations, but Marrocco says the money came with restrictions.

Also read Montreal police arrest 2 ex-officers for alleged assault, criminal harassment, breach of trust

He explained the money could only be used for the shelter project. That forced the organization to shoulder additional staffing and administrative costs. Marrocco described the strain of managing a large part-time workforce. That means having to depend on a lot of part-time employees and having, at some points, 50 to 55 people on the payroll, with the same admin oversight, with the same operations oversight, he said.

Advertisement

Mayor Announces Transitional Housing Centre

Marrocco says the scale of the Mission's operations tripled between December and April. The growth placed heavy demands on the organization during the coldest months. Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada announced a new transitional housing centre to combat homelessness before the winter. The mayor has said fighting homelessness will take many years, with winter approaching.

Meanwhile, Welcome Hall Mission Executive Director and CEO Sam Watts says this winter's approach to warming centres is a step in the right direction. He said the plan includes 24/7 centres instead of separate daytime and overnight spaces. Watts said the change should give people a more consistent place to go. He emphasized the importance of ongoing support through the winter season.

The best thing that we can do is try to offer people an ongoing bit of support through the winter, said Watts, noting that emergency shelters are just part of the equation. Watts says the bigger goal must be to keep people from losing their homes in the first place. He said the system needs to reach a point where fewer people require emergency services. We need to have fewer people in that ecosystem of care, said Watts.

City Faces Rising Demand For Services

If we can get to that, then what will happen is we're able to house people much more quickly, and we'll be able to serve people far better. Montreal is preparing to open the nine warming shelters across seven boroughs as winter approaches. The city continues to face rising demand for homeless services. Alongside the warming shelter plan, the mayor announced a new transitional housing centre to combat homelessness before winter.

The combination of measures aims to address immediate and longer-term needs. St. Michael's Mission will not operate this season for the first time in a decade. Marrocco said the decision reflects a focus on strengthening core work rather than stretching the organization beyond its limits. Provincial funding restrictions played a key role in the decision.

Advertisement

Marrocco said the money could only be used for the shelter project, leaving the Mission to cover staffing and administrative costs. The Mission's operations tripled in scale between December and April in past years. At points, the organization had 50 to 55 people on the payroll, with the same administrative and operational oversight. Watts welcomed the move toward 24/7 warming centres.

Goal Is To Prevent Homelessness

He said the approach offers more consistency than separate daytime and overnight spaces. He said emergency shelters are only part of the solution. The larger goal is to prevent homelessness before it happens and reduce the number of people in the care ecosystem. If fewer people enter the system, Watts said, housing can happen much more quickly and services can improve.

He described that outcome as the best way to serve people far better. The city's plan comes as Montreal prepares for winter conditions. Nine warming shelters across seven boroughs are set to open for those in need. St. Michael's Mission will not be among the operators this year.

Marrocco said the organization will focus on what it does best rather than take on the full burden of shelter operations. The mayor's announcement of a transitional housing centre adds another piece to the city's response. Officials have said the fight against homelessness will take many years. Watts said the winter approach is a step in the right direction.

He stressed the need for ongoing support and a broader focus on keeping people housed. Emergency shelters remain part of the equation, Watts said. But he added that the bigger goal must be to reduce the number of people who need them in the first place.