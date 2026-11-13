FAA ground stop halts U.S. flights for four hours, delays ripple into Canada

A communications failure at U.S. air traffic control centres triggered a nationwide ground stop that cancelled or delayed thousands of flights, including some in Ottawa, and officials warn disruptions will last days.

Flights across the United States were grounded for more than four hours on Friday after aging air traffic control systems became overloaded, triggering a nationwide ground stop order by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA lifted the order at 8:15 p.m. ET. By then, about 6,700 flights had been cancelled and 8,600 delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking website. Officials said the ripple effect will likely last many days as airlines work through the backlog. The shutdown upended travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers in the United States and thousands more in Canada whose flights would have flown through American airspace.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Halts U.S.-Bound Flights From Calgary

Second Complete Ground Stop Since September Eleventh

It was only the second complete ground stoppage since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. In Ottawa, the airport said all flights to and from the U.S. were impacted until further notice. Airport authority spokesperson Krista Kealey said one flight from Ottawa to Boston scheduled to depart Friday afternoon was cancelled, and there were no other scheduled U.S. departures. Kealey said the airport anticipated some flights could be diverted to land in Ottawa.

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Five flights from the U.S. were scheduled to arrive in Ottawa on Friday. The airport advised travellers to check with their airline before going to the airport. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA experienced telecommunications issues at 3:36 p.m. ET, with intermittent loss of radar at regional centres controlling high-altitude traffic and intermittent loss of communication with some aircraft. The ground stop was issued at 3:53 p.m. ET.

More than 3,500 planes were in the air en route to U.S. airports at the time, and that number gradually dropped to about 400 as planes landed or were diverted. Duffy said the issue was instability in communications and radar data at the FAA 22 regional air traffic control centres handling higher-altitude flights. The White House said new upgrades overwhelmed an incredibly old air traffic control system. Duffy warned, It is going to continue to fail.

Homeland Security Secretary Denies Cyberattack Involvement

He repeated there was no evidence of a cyberattack but said investigators had not ruled one out. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin denied the shutdown was related to a Microsoft outage in the past two days. I know a lot of people are making that jump, Mullin said. What we have seen, there is actually no cyberattack.

At a White House briefing, Duffy urged Congress to approve billions of dollars to rebuild aging computer infrastructure. He said the administration has asked for 30 billion US dollars over the past two years for a brand new air traffic control system, but now wants 50 billion. Congress, let us make this system more safe, Duffy said. I cannot snap my fingers and build a network overnight, but do you want us to build this for America?

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Transportation Secretary Urges Congress For Funding Boost

And I think every member of Congress should say yes. The Congress that did not greenlight the earlier request has been controlled by the Republican Party for the past two years. The FAA has only grounded flights nationwide twice before in the last 25 years. After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the agency closed air traffic for two days.

On Jan. 11, 2023, domestic departures stopped for about 90 minutes because of another communications issue. Stranded passengers were advised to check with their airline for scheduling updates or rebooking opportunities. Airlines will have to work through diverted aircraft, staffing complications and a backlog of weary passengers, many of whom waited at airports with little information.

Federal Aviation Administration Issues Temporary Outage Statement

In a post on X, the FAA said there had been a temporary telecommunications outage and that all flights had been halted out of an abundance of caution. The agency said it would update information as it became available.