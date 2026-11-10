UBC law professor finds sniffer dogs, ballistics and bloodstain evidence less reliable than courts assume

Sara Gordon, an associate professor at UBC's Allard School of Law, has published research showing that Canadian courts treat sniffer dog, ballistics and bloodstain pattern evidence as more reliable than science supports. Her papers call for courts to catch up to the science on bias and error rates.

A University of British Columbia law professor says Canadian courts are treating several common forensic techniques as more reliable than the science supports, and she is calling on judges and lawyers to catch up.

Sara Gordon, an associate professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, examined how courts handle evidence from police sniffer dogs, ballistics analysis and bloodstain pattern analysis. Her findings appear in a series of papers, one recently published and two forthcoming. Gordon said courts and lawyers tend to assume the techniques are reliable. She pointed to the influence of crime television shows such as CSI.

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Flawed Forensic Techniques Lack Scientific Basis

People automatically believe that if a police officer testifies a bullet came from a particular gun, the officer must be correct, she said. That assumption does not hold for all of these techniques. The techniques have a veneer of science, Gordon said, but most were developed in police departments rather than in laboratories or universities. Only in the last 10 to 20 years has their validity been tested empirically.

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For many of them, she said, the evidence does not support the kinds of conclusions examiners tend to reach. Each technique is vulnerable to bias, Gordon noted. In sniffer dog searches, an officer who is fairly sure a person has narcotics may unintentionally signal that to the dog. Something as simple as slowing down while walking past the person can unconsciously cue the dog to alert even when no drugs are present, she said.

Ballistics and bloodstain pattern analysts face a risk of contextual bias because most examiners are police officers, Gordon said. Their position gives them access to information about the crime scene that can be biasing. A bloodstain examiner who knows who was involved or the relationship between the victim and the accused might enter the scene with a preconceived expectation. That can bias how the examiner interprets what is found there.

Gordon said a couple of major reports in the United States about a decade ago flagged the lack of scientific support for several forensic techniques used across North America. Those reports set off a flurry of research, but courts have largely not caught up to the science. She said her papers aim to give judges and lawyers the information they need to make informed decisions about whether evidence is admissible.

Sniffer Dog Search Reliability Questioned

The Supreme Court of Canada last examined the constitutionality of sniffer dog searches in 2013. It found police could conduct such searches with less cause than for other searches because they are minimally intrusive and accurate. Since then, studies across jurisdictions have shown sniffer dogs are far less reliable than believed, Gordon said. Her paper in the Alberta Law Review says successful dog alerts, meaning those that lead to the discovery of illicit drugs, are often no better than chance.

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An ombudsman review in New South Wales, Australia, examined more than 10,000 alerts by 17 drug detection dogs. It found the dogs falsely alerted to the presence of narcotics 74 per cent of the time, the paper said. Gordon wrote that Canada has no national standards for the training, testing and deployment of police sniffer dogs. There is also no meaningful transparency about how dozens of canine units across the country carry out those functions.

She said dog searches are far from minimally intrusive because they can be embarrassing, humiliating and frightening, especially for racialized people or those often subject to enhanced police scrutiny. She argued the same standard of reasonable and probable grounds should apply to sniffer dog searches to ensure they comply with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Canadian courts have admitted ballistics evidence for nearly a century, according to Gordon's upcoming paper in the Dalhousie Law Journal.

Ballistics Evidence Admitted Without Scrutiny

That acceptance has rested mainly on examiners' testimony that the technique is reliable, without meaningful scrutiny of those claims or limits on examiner conclusions to what is empirically supported, she wrote. While courts in the United States have started to push back, Gordon said she could find only one Canadian case where a judge refused to admit forensic firearms testimony over concerns about scientific validity. That case was heard in Ontario five years ago.

It included testimony from a firearms examiner with the province's Centre of Forensic Sciences, who said shell casings found at the scene were fired from a handgun found at the home of one of the accused, Gordon wrote. Under cross-examination, the examiner said there was no specific number of agreements, or tiny corresponding markings on the two cartridge cases, required to conclude there was a match. The judge cited that as one concern when rejecting the testimony.

The judge also noted the examiner had not undergone proficiency testing and had acknowledged there was no discipline-wide error rate for ballistics examiners. The judge pointed to a landmark 2016 report in the United States that found no scientific support for the validity or reliability of firearms analysis. Gordon's papers aim to help judges and attorneys make informed decisions about the admissibility of such evidence.