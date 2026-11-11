Italy evacuates 300 schools after emailed bomb threat; Meloni says no concrete danger

Italian authorities evacuated about 300 schools on Wednesday after an emailed bomb threat that also targeted Premier Giorgia Meloni, who said there was no indication of concrete danger.

MILAN - Italian authorities evacuated some 300 schools across Italy on Wednesday after receiving an emailed bomb threat, the latest disruptions affecting European institutions following hoax bomb threats against airlines and broadcasters in recent weeks.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a statement that there was no indication of any concrete danger to Italian schools and said the threats appeared aimed at generating alarm and concern. She said investigations were underway, and that she had convened a meeting of ministers for later in the day. The anonymous email also contained a threat against Meloni, according to copies obtained by Italian media including the news agency LaPresse.

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Investigation Underway as Meloni Blames Hackers for School Threats

She did not address the personal threat in her statement, and Meloni's office had no immediate comment. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed Saturday that his personal data had been leaked to the dark web, an encrypted part of the internet. Meloni blamed pro-Russian hackers. Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara said 300 schools had received email threats, the news agency LaPresse reported.

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The ministry did not immediately return a request for confirmation. At Rome's Mamiani high school, students poured into the streets thinking the alarm was the recess bell and only learned there was a bomb threat after they were outside. They are saying it was a bomb alert because an email arrived from Russian hackers in which they said they would have killed everyone. It was pretty violent, said 18-year-old student Anita Bartocci.

The evacuations took place on November 11, 2026. A police officer stood in front of the Matteotti Pellico institute as students were evacuated due to a bomb threat across all school sites in Turin, Italy, according to a photo by Marco Alpozzi of LaPresse via AP. The Associated Press reported the events. No injuries or explosions were reported in connection with the threats.

Mass Evacuations Follow Anonymous Email Containing Bomb and Personal Threat

The investigation into the origin of the email continued, and authorities did not announce any arrests. Meloni's planned meeting of ministers was expected to address security and the response to the threats. The scale of the evacuations, affecting roughly 300 schools, made it one of the largest coordinated disruptions of Italian schools in recent memory. Officials urged the public to remain calm while police and security services checked the buildings.

The threats came amid a series of hoax bomb threats against airlines and broadcasters in Europe in recent weeks, which have caused delays and evacuations but no known attacks. Italian media reported that the email was anonymous and that copies were obtained by outlets including LaPresse. The education ministry did not immediately confirm the number of schools involved, but Valditara's statement was widely cited.

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Tajani's earlier data leak and Meloni's blame on pro-Russian hackers added to concerns about cyber threats facing Italian officials. The premier's office had no immediate comment on the personal threat against her. Students at Mamiani high school described confusion as they left the building, believing the alarm was the recess bell, and only learned of the bomb threat once outside. Bartocci's account described the message as violent and threatening to kill everyone.

Police stood in front of the Matteotti Pellico institute in Turin as students were evacuated from all school sites there, according to the AP photo. The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday evening, and no group had claimed responsibility. Authorities did not say whether the email was linked to the earlier hoax threats against airlines and broadcasters. The meeting of ministers was expected to review security measures for schools and public institutions. The Associated Press contributed to this report.