Somali Pirates Hijack Iranian Vessel Azini Near Coast

Twelve pirates aboard the Iranian fishing boat Azini are held near Somalia. Threats to shipping lanes rise amid regional instability.

Twelve armed pirates seized the Iranian fishing vessel Azini on Thursday between the coastal towns of Bandar Bayla and Hafun in northeastern Somalia. The Maritime Security Center Indian Ocean confirmed the incident on Sunday, warning that the hijacked ship approaches critical commercial shipping lanes and poses a significant risk to regional maritime traffic. The vessel was carrying a total of 23 people at the time of the attack, including 21 Iranian crew members and two Somali security guards. The center highlighted that the attackers could potentially use the captured vessel as a floating base to launch further assaults on commercial shipping.

Pirate Attack Details And Crew Status

A maritime security officer with the Puntland Maritime Police Force provided these details on Sunday, speaking to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on media engagement. The officer confirmed that the group consisted of 12 pirates who successfully boarded and took control of the fishing boat. While the initial alert dated Saturday indicated that the safety of the crew remained unknown, updated warnings emphasize the strategic danger posed by the vessel. Authorities are currently assessing the situation to determine the immediate whereabouts of the hostages.

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Escalating Threats In Regional Waters

This seizure marks a significant escalation in the recent resurgence of Somali piracy across the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean. By August, pirate activities had intensified, with several attacks occurring far from the Somalia coastline, indicating a growing operational capacity among the groups. The European Union's naval Operation Atalanta has begun investigating the incident as part of broader efforts to monitor and mitigate these rising threats. The security center has urgently urged ships in the vicinity to maintain high vigilance and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Recent High Profile Piracy Incidents

The hijacking of the Azini follows a series of alarming maritime incidents in the region over the past few months. In September, Puntland authorities reported that pirates had killed five crew members of the tanker MT Honour 25 before security forces were able to recover the vessel. The tanker had been held captive since April, and authorities subsequently detained 16 suspected pirates involved in the operation. Additionally, the oil products tanker Sibu 1 was seized approximately 136 nautical miles east of al-Mukalla, Yemen, highlighting the geographic spread of these criminal activities.

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Impact On Global Shipping Routes

Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and threats by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels against Saudi-linked shipping through Bab el-Mandeb have severely complicated traditional oil transport routes. These geopolitical tensions have forced some oil shipments to divert around the African continent, resulting in journeys that are up to a month longer than standard transit times. The disruption has caused daily spot charter rates for tankers transiting the critical Strait of Hormuz to reach as high as one million dollars, significantly impacting global energy markets.

Long Term Security And Economic Concerns

International naval patrols and improved maritime security measures had sharply reduced Somali piracy over the past decade, leading to a period of relative stability in the region. The latest seizures have renewed concerns about the enduring threat to vessels off the country's long coastline, which remains a key transit point for global trade. The file photo of fishermen in the former pirate village of Eyl serves as a reminder of the historical context of these issues. Stakeholders are now reevaluating security protocols to address the evolving nature of maritime crime in these waters.