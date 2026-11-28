Mohamed Yusuf, 51, died Saturday morning after being strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own car and left in a ditch in an attack on Nov. 14. Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking.

A Somali American Uber driver who authorities say was attacked by a passenger in a Minneapolis suburb earlier this month has died, the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced in a news release.

Mohamed Yusuf, 51, died Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center, the advocacy group said. He had been battling life-threatening injuries after being strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own car and left in a ditch after the attack on Nov. 14, authorities said. CAIR-Minnesota extended its condolences. CAIR-Minnesota extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to Mohamed's family, loved ones, and the many fellow drivers and community members who stood with him, the Muslim civil rights organization said.

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Patel Charged in Deadly Attack

Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was charged earlier this month with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in the attack. A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Yusuf's death. An attorney representing Patel also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to court documents, Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, who is also an Uber driver, when Yusuf picked up a passenger.

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Yusuf's brother says he heard the passenger tell Yusuf he didn't like the name Mohamed, the court documents say. He later heard Yusuf screaming in Somali that he was being choked with a belt and run over by the car, according to the filings. Yusuf's son Mustafa Osman, the oldest of Yusuf's five children, said earlier this month that his father came to the U.S. in 1993 and worked as a driver for years.

After the attack, Osman said his father was not doing well and that he had been through five surgeries. The violence against Yusuf sparked fear among the Somali community. Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S., with many concentrated in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The overwhelming majority are American citizens.

Community Fears Rise After Death

This photo provided by Mustafa Osman shows his father, Mohamed Yusuf, smiling for a photo on March 20, 2026, in Blaine, Minn. The image was released through the Associated Press. The attack and Yusuf's death have drawn attention from advocacy groups and community members. CAIR-Minnesota said it stood with Yusuf and other drivers who supported him.

The group offered prayers for his family and loved ones. Authorities have said Yusuf was left in a ditch after the attack. The incident occurred on Nov. 14 in a Minneapolis suburb. Patel was charged earlier this month in connection with the attack.

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The Hennepin County Attorney's Office and Patel's attorney had not responded to requests for comment about Yusuf's death at the time of the announcement. The case remains under review. Yusuf's family remembered him as a longtime driver who came to the United States in 1993. His son said he had undergone five surgeries after the attack.

Family Remembers Longtime Driver

The family and community have been awaiting updates on his condition. Somali community members in Minnesota have expressed fear following the violence. The state has the largest Somali population in the country, with many living in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Most are American citizens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Laura Turbay and Josh Kelety, The Associated Press.