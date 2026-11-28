A soldier injured in the deadly Canadian Forces Base Wainwright fire has been discharged, leaving 21 still hospitalized. This follows the tragic death of Pte. William Dal Bianco and ongoing investigations into the incident.

A soldier injured in a deadly fire at a military base in Alberta has been discharged from the hospital. The Department of National Defence confirmed the soldier was released on Friday, bringing a small measure of relief to families of the troops involved in the tragedy. This development occurs amidst a complex situation where multiple soldiers remain under critical medical care.

Current Hospitalization Status of Troops

While one soldier has recovered enough to leave the hospital, the number of personnel still receiving medical treatment remains significant. The Department of National Defence stated that 21 soldiers remain hospitalized across three provinces. These patients are currently being treated in facilities located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

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A majority of the hospitalized soldiers are in Alberta, with several cases described as critical. The severity of these injuries highlights the dangerous conditions faced by the troops during the incident. Medical teams across the region continue to provide care for those who were burned during the event.

The Trigger Event at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright

The Department of National Defence has explained the mechanism behind the fire that caused such extensive harm. Officials stated that a windstorm on Oct. 17 pushed flames from a grass fire onto troops who were conducting a training exercise. This weather event dramatically altered the behavior of the fire, making it unpredictable and dangerous for the personnel involved.

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The training exercise was taking place at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, which is located southeast of Edmonton. The rapid spread of the flames, driven by the wind, caught the soldiers off guard. This specific detail regarding the windstorm on Oct. 17 is central to understanding how the tragedy unfolded during what was supposed to be a routine drill.

Memorial for Pte. William Dal Bianco

The human cost of the fire has been further underscored by the death of a fifth soldier. An Ontario-based funeral company announced that a private service was planned for Pte. William Dal Bianco. He died in the burn unit of a Toronto hospital earlier this month at the age of 26. His death brings the total number of fatalities to five.

Pte. William Dal Bianco was from Ontario and was remembered as a dedicated athlete and student. An obituary posted on Arbor Memorial's website highlighted his achievements in track and cross country with the Etobicoke Track Club. It also noted his involvement in ski racing and coaching at the Mansfield Ski Club, as well as competing in triathlons at his family cottage in Sundridge.

The obituary described him as a true fighter with a passion for wildlife, nature, history, and outdoor pursuits. His death, along with the other four fatalities, has deeply affected the military community. The memorial service serves as a solemn tribute to a soldier whose life was cut short during a national tragedy.

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Government Response and Ongoing Investigations

Prime Minister Mark Carney has addressed the severity of the incident, calling it one of the worst tragedies for the Armed Forces on home soil during peacetime. This high-level acknowledgment underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for thorough scrutiny. The government is treating the event as a major incident requiring comprehensive review.

Three separate investigations are currently looking into the fire to determine all contributing factors. These probes aim to understand the operational decisions, weather conditions, and safety protocols involved. The results of these investigations will likely influence future military training procedures and fire safety standards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2026. The Department of National Defence continues to monitor the health of the hospitalized soldiers. Updates regarding the condition of the troops and the progress of the investigations are expected as more information becomes available to the public and the families of those affected.