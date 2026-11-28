Solana faces its worst yearly performance since inception as SOL price drops 22% in November. Despite high DEX volumes, traders risk a bull trap while betting on a recovery.

Solana is currently navigating a severe downturn as its native token, SOL, continues to slide within a broader bear market. Technical analysis indicates that SOL has recorded losses of 22% in November, a drop that has erased the gains achieved during the Q2 rally which peaked at a local high of $125. The asset fell as low as $64 this month, leaving traders questioning what these market participants are actually betting on given the prevailing weakness.

DEX Volume Paradox and Market Liquidity

Despite the poor performance of the SOL token, decentralized exchange (DEX) activity on the Solana network remains robust. According to data from DeFiLlama, DEX volumes on the network accounted for close to 23% of total market activity, even as overall volumes fell to $406 billion in Q4 from $667 billion in Q3. This sustained trading activity is significant because high DEX volumes can drive transaction costs and network congestion, which in turn can add intrinsic value to the SOL token by increasing revenue and market liquidity.

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Betting on Recovery and Bull Trap Risks

Traders may be betting that this sustained on-chain activity will eventually translate into stronger demand for SOL and support a price recovery. However, rising long positions despite repeated monthly losses increase the risk of a bull trap and further liquidations. The logic is straightforward: strong DEX activity has yet to translate into buying pressure, and buyers are struggling to regain control. If this weakness continues, traders betting on a recovery could get caught on the wrong side, with the current setup quickly turning into a major bull trap.

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Historical Performance and Yearly Outlook

Solana is heading for its worst year since inception, with a 20%+ correction in November suggesting the token will end the month in negative territory. Data from CoinGlass indicates that this result would mean 9 out of 12 months were down for SOL in 2026. This mirrors 2022, which also saw 9 negative months, but if December does not reverse the trend, 2026 could prove to be Solana's weakest year yet in terms of monthly performance. Despite consistent month-on-month weakness, SOL's annual ROI stands at -40%, which is slightly better than Ethereum's -41%.

Technical Indicators and Altcoin Rotation

Technical signals suggest a potential shift in market dynamics as the SOL/BTC pair re-tests Q2 support levels. Meanwhile, Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) is nearing 60% resistance. Should it fail to break above this level, BTC.D may fall, and funds may shift out of Bitcoin and into altcoins like Solana. This rotation is critical for Solana bulls, as the issues facing the network appear to relate to broader market challenges rather than isolated problems. The stakes could not be higher for the ecosystem as it attempts to prove its resilience against repeated monthly losses.