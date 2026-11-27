A software timing mismatch cut BepiColombo's orbit insertion burn short, leaving the ESA-JAXA spacecraft in a wider 75-hour orbit around Mercury as engineers prepare for a complex December separation.

The BepiColombo spacecraft reached orbit around Mercury after a software glitch cut short its critical thruster burn, the European Space Agency confirmed. The two-billion-dollar mission, a joint effort between ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, arrived at the solar system's innermost planet on Nov. 21 after an eight-year journey.

It is only the third mission to visit Mercury. Just 395 miles above the surface, the spacecraft entered a scheduled communications blackout as it pointed its thrusters for the orbit insertion and moved its antenna away from Earth. Tension mounted at ESA's operations centre in Darmstadt, Germany, as the planned 37-minute burn approached its end. But the burn ended prematurely, after just 28 minutes.

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Mission Control Reacts to Glitch

The first hint that things were not going according to plan was the fact that we received the signal earlier than expected, said Ignacio Tanco, head of Inner Solar System Mission Operations at ESA. That was like flipping a switch, really. You could see the entire room change immediately to contingency mode. After four hours of data analysis, the team confirmed that the partial burn had still put BepiColombo in Mercury orbit, though not the intended one.

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The probe was supposed to orbit Mercury every 58 hours, but instead it entered a 75-hour orbit. At its highest point, BepiColombo will be about 10,000 kilometres higher than expected over Mercury, which Tanco called inconvenient, but not terrible. At a news conference Friday in London, ESA acknowledged that the new orbit leaves less margin for further problems, although the spacecraft will be operating as expected.

In the end, we were rather lucky, because it could have gone much worse, Tanco said. We still managed to pretty much hit all the orbital parameters. BepiColombo still faces a significant hurdle. Its two orbiters, ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter and JAXA's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, must separate to begin their respective science missions.

Engineers Adjust Orbit Insertion Plan

That maneuver is planned for Dec. 9, but the recent issues made it more complicated and forced engineers to make changes. There is a price to pay, Tanco said. We will need to correct. Engineers found that BepiColombo had achieved only 77 per cent of the planned change in speed required to achieve orbit.

An unexpected interruption in the maneuver put the probe in safe mode, which protects the spacecraft by stopping all nonessential activities. There was one immediate concern, Tanco said: The spacecraft was clearly safe, but the maneuver had not completed. Were we in orbit around Mercury, or had we just flown by? If the probe had failed to slow down enough to enter Mercury's orbit, it would have overshot its target and continued along its orbit around the sun.

Mission control would still have had a chance to recover the spacecraft and try the orbit insertion again, Tanco said, but at great cost. The amount of fuel spent to return to Mercury would have made it difficult to achieve an orbit good enough to gather scientific data. We absolutely did not want to end up in that scenario, he added.

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Software Glitch Causes Burn Interruption

The glitch resulted from an unlikely timing mismatch between the spacecraft's guidance software and its thruster controls, which triggered an abnormally strong command that interrupted the burn. The problem had been among a range of simulated scenarios, though the mission team did not use it in training runs before the orbit insertion attempt. ESA later calculated a one in six chance of the glitch occurring.

Such issues are difficult to tackle because the spacecraft is so far from Earth that a command takes about 20 minutes to complete a round trip, requiring engineers to plan ahead. The probe also completely changed its configuration in early September, when the Mercury Transfer Module, which provided propulsion during the multiyear trip, separated from the stack of two science orbiters. We are using BepiColombo's software in flight for the first time, Tanco said.

Since we separated from MTM in September, we are basically flying a new spacecraft. Named for Italian engineer and mathematician Giuseppe Bepi Colombo, who studied Mercury's peculiar rotation and proposed trajectories that enabled NASA's first flybys of the planet in 1974, BepiColombo launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport near Kourou, French Guiana, in October 2018. Since then, it has travelled more than 6 billion miles.

Mission Faces Future Challenges

The mission already suffered an 11-month delay in its arrival at Mercury after a propulsion system problem in 2024 forced engineers to rethink its route. The start of the scientific part of the mission is currently planned for April 2027. Exploring Mercury is particularly difficult because of the sun's immense gravitational pull and punishing heat. The planet's surface temperatures can reach about 800 F during the day.

Two previous missions, both from NASA, successfully studied the planet: Mariner 10, launched in 1973, and MESSENGER, which lifted off in 2004. But only the latter entered Mercury orbit. There are many fundamental questions that were raised by previous exploration that can be now addressed with the extensive suite of instruments on BepiColombo, said James W. Head, a professor of Earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Brown University.