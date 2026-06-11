Social Media Bans: A Tug of War Between Tech Companies and App Stores

The battle over who should police youth access to platforms has been simmering for years while child safety advocates called for help addressing the evolving harms young people are encountering online. The tension hit a crest late last year, when Australia banned anyone under the age of 16 from using social media. A study has since suggested 70 per cent of the country's Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok users under 16 have held onto their accounts despite the crackdown. The United Kingdom, France, Poland, Indonesia and now Canada are among the countries taking similar action to Australia. The federal government announced Wednesday that social media companies will eventually have to block access to their platforms to Canadian users under 16 unless they follow unspecified safeguards.

A teenage girl uses her phone to access social media in Sydney, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. As countries including Canada move toward social media bans in an attempt to keep youths safe online, tech companies are in a tug of war over who should be the gatekeepers.

Executives from Snapchat and Meta, the owner of Instagram, Facebook and Threads, have argued it should be app stores rather than platforms charged with verifying the ages of users when they try to add a platform to their phones. Apple and Google, which run the App Store and Play Store respectively, have introduced some age-gating measures but appear to be at odds with social media platforms over whose responsibility those measures should be.

Experts say trying to put the onus on either side is pointless because app store owners, platforms, governments and parents all have to step up to keep kids safe online. The federal government announced Wednesday that social media companies will eventually have to block access to their platforms to Canadian users under 16 unless they follow unspecified safeguards.

Social media companies largely oppose youth bans, but say if they are implemented then app stores should do the heavy lifting rather than each individual app. Apple introduced some new features to its child accounts, which can limit access to adult websites and set age-based restrictions for the App Store. Kids are incredibly crafty and use technology to bypass bans. Both app stores and platforms have to step up to enforce bans





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Social Media Bans Tech Companies App Stores Platforms Age-Gating Measures Child Safety Advocates Evolving Harms Australia Instagram Snapchat Tiktok United Kingdom France Poland Indonesia Canada App Store Platforms Age-Gating Measures Child Safety Advocates Evolving Harms Australia Instagram Snapchat Tiktok United Kingdom France Poland Indonesia Canada

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Canada Eyes Social Media Ban for Under-16s as Australia's Model Shows Mixed ResultsCanada is preparing to propose a ban on social media for children under 16, following Australia's lead. Early data from Australia shows only partial success, with many teens finding workarounds. Experts warn that bans can exacerbate social inequalities and reduce teens' access to news. Jonathan Haidt's book identifies four core harms from social media and recommends broader childhood independence and phone-free schools. Canadian policymakers are advised to await more evidence from Australia before acting.

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Social media platforms, app stores at odds over who should enforce social media bansAs countries including Canada move toward social media bans in an attempt to keep youths safe online, tech companies are in a tug of war over who should be the gatekeepers.

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Social media platforms, app stores at odds over who should enforce social media bansAs countries including Canada move toward social media bans in an attempt to keep youths safe online, tech companies are in a tug of war over who should be the gatekeepers.

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