Former England soccer player Raheem Sterling received a suspended 12-month jail sentence after admitting to dangerous driving while inhaling from a balloon on a highway before a collision. He was also ordered to complete unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months.

Former England soccer player Raheem Sterling was handed a suspended 12-month jail sentence on Wednesday after admitting to driving dangerously while inhaling from a balloon on a highway before being involved in a collision.

Sterling, 31, gave no reaction as the sentence was passed at Basingstoke Magistrates Court in relation to an incident on May 28 when he crashed his Lamborghini Urus on the M3 in southern England. The sentence is suspended for 18 months. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to dangerous driving, possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

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Sterling Ordered To Complete Unpaid Work

Sterling also has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months. Police footage of Sterlings arrest on the day of the incident shows him in the crashed car with two canisters on his lap, as the officer tells him: You can put that down, mate, Britains Press Association reported.

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His vehicle had veered off the carriageway and struck a metal gate during morning rush hour, causing damage to his car, the court heard. Officials previously said no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. Sterling had been awake all night and was spotted at a fast-food restaurant at around 1 a.m. more than seven hours before the collision driving and taking nitrous oxide, the court heard.

Judge Acknowledges Nitrous Oxide Struggles

District judge Kirsty Allman said Sterling exposed a large number of road users to a significant risk of serious harm by the manner of your driving on two motorways and in peak travel time that morning, the Press Association reported. The judge acknowledged that nitrous oxide had become a maladaptive coping mechanism for Sterling during a difficult period in his career. Importantly, shortly after your arrest and entirely voluntarily, you engaged with addiction services, she added.

Sterling, who scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, is currently without a club. He has played for a number of Englands top teams Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal and was at Dutch club Feyenoord on a short-term deal last season.