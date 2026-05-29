Soaring Tomato Prices: A Symbol of America's Affordability Squeeze

Tomatoes, once an affordable staple in American cuisine, have become a symbol of the nation's affordability squeeze. Prices for the fruit have soared by 65% in just a month, part of a broader trend of inflation. Experts blame this on a 'perfect storm' of trade policy, extreme weather, and Middle East policy. Consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch, but prices are expected to drop later in the year.

Tomatoes, once a humble staple in American cuisine, have become a symbol of the nation's affordability squeeze. Prices for the fruit have soared by 65% in just a month, according to MarginEdge, a company that tracks prices for restaurants.

This increase is part of a broader trend: overall prices increased by 3.8% in April from a year earlier, the highest reading in nearly three years. Experts blame this inflation on a 'perfect storm' of trade policy, extreme weather, and Middle East policy. The U.S. withdrawal from the Mexico tomato deal last July, coupled with President Trump's Iran war and tariffs, has led to increased shipping costs and a decrease in tomato supply.

Consumers are feeling the pinch, with some tomatoes costing up to $8 a pound. Businesses are also affected, with Snarf's Sandwiches, which puts a tomato in nearly every sandwich, seeing its tomato costs increase from $27 to $93 in a year.

However, experts predict that prices should drop later in the year when domestically grown tomatoes are harvested, and farmers increase planting to meet demand





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