Snuneymuxw First Nation and Harmac Pacific finalize a rights-recognition agreement for the Duke Point mill, aiming to boost regional economic certainty.

Snuneymuxw First Nation and Harmac Pacific have officially signed a significant agreement that formally recognizes the Nation's inherent rights while establishing a comprehensive framework for their ongoing relationship. The formal signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Snuneymuxw Recreation and Wellness Centre in Nanaimo, bringing together the Indigenous community and Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd., the operator of the pulp mill located at Duke Point. This facility sits on spe'ulhun, traditional Snuneymuxw territory, and has been operating in the same location for more than 75 years.

Historical Rights And Treaty Context

The newly signed document explicitly references the Snuneymuxw Sarlequun Treaty of 1854, a historic agreement between the Nation and the Crown that predates Canadian Confederation by several decades. This historical pact included specific Crown commitments to protect Snuneymuxw villages and enclosed fields, while also securing the Nation's rights to hunt and fish. By linking the modern industrial agreement to this pre-Confederation treaty, the parties aim to ground their current relationship in established historical and legal realities. The recognition of these rights serves as a foundational element for the new framework, ensuring that the Nation's sovereignty and historical interests are acknowledged in contemporary business operations.

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Leadership Statements And Economic Goals

Chief Michael Wyse, Xum'silum, emphasized that this new agreement builds directly on the Nation's ongoing efforts to establish respectful and productive relationships with industries operating within its territory. In a public statement, Wyse highlighted that communities within the territory are actively seeking good jobs, economic opportunity, and a strong local economy. He noted that this agreement helps deliver on those specific priorities, providing a pathway to tangible benefits for residents. Wyse further explained that recognizing Snuneymuxw rights, alongside constructive relationships between governments and industry, can provide greater certainty for investment and economic development across Vancouver Island. This perspective positions the agreement as a strategic tool for long-term regional stability and growth.

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Corporate Responsibility And Regional Impact

For Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd., the agreement acknowledges the company's long-standing presence on Snuneymuxw territory and the responsibilities that come with it. Paul Sadler, the general manager and CEO of the company, stated that for more than 75 years, Harmac Pacific has operated at spe'ulhun in Snuneymuxw territory, and the company takes the responsibility that comes with that seriously. Sadler also acknowledged the Nation's growing economic influence, noting that Snuneymuxw First Nation has become one of the most significant economic forces on Vancouver Island. He expressed that the company is honoured to stand alongside the Nation's leadership and described the agreement as being about establishing something lasting together. The mill directly employs more than 350 people and supports more than 1,000 additional jobs in the regional economy. The facility produces northern bleached softwood kraft pulp for international markets and generates electricity using biomass, making it a critical infrastructure asset for the region.

Operational Details And Future Outlook

Despite the significance of the signing, the announcement did not disclose specific financial terms, new employment commitments, or changes to mill operations under the agreement. The focus remains on the structural and relational aspects of the partnership rather than immediate operational shifts. However, the establishment of this framework is expected to influence future interactions between the Nation, local government, and industrial operators. By securing a clear understanding of rights and responsibilities, the parties aim to reduce uncertainty for stakeholders and investors. This approach aligns with broader trends in resource management where Indigenous recognition is becoming central to sustainable project development. The agreement stands as a model for how historical treaties can inform modern industrial relations, ensuring that economic activities proceed with mutual respect and clear expectations for all parties involved.