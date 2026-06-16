Snuneymuxw First Nation Acquires BC's Largest Casino Resort in Historic Deal

The Snuneymuxw First Nation, through its PDG development group, has purchased the massive River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, BC, in partnership with the Musqueam Capital Corporation. The deal makes the Snuneymuxw the largest Indigenous casino and hospitality operator in Canada.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation completed the acquisition of British Columbia 's River Rock Casino Resort , the largest casino property in Western Canada, through its economic development arm, the Project Development Group (PDG).

The landmark transaction was finalized in partnership with the Musqueam Capital Corporation, fully owned by the Musqueam Indian Band, and marks a major expansion of Indigenous ownership in Canada's gaming and hospitality sector. Chief Mike Wyse of the Snuneymuxw First Nation described the moment as historic, stating the deal solidifies the Nation's position as a leading force in the provincial gaming industry and makes it the largest First Nation-owned casino and hospitality operator in the country.

The leadership emphasized that this milestone is the culmination of long-term planning and a commitment to economic self-determination. The acquisition adds the expansive River Rock complex, featuring over 1,200 slot machines, more than 80 live table games, a hotel with nearly 400 rooms, a large theatre, a marina, a spa, and numerous dining options, to PDG's existing portfolio. That portfolio already includes Casino Nanaimo, Elements Casino Victoria, Chances Maple Ridge, and Great Canadian Casino Vancouver.

Erralyn Joseph, president of the PDG board, highlighted that disciplined leadership and generational preparation enabled the organization to seize this opportunity, and the board remains dedicated to pursuing sustainable development aligned with community values. CEO Ian Simpson noted that with the addition of the River Rock Resort to its holdings, alongside the Courtyard by Marriott Nanaimo, the Snuneymuxw First Nation has become Canada's leading Indigenous hospitality operator, significantly strengthening its capacity to create long-term prosperity for its members.

Both the Snuneymuxw and Musqueam Nations expressed a commitment to operating the property with respect on the traditional territory of the Musqueam people





CHEK_News / 🏆 59. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snuneymuxw First Nation Musqueam Indian Band River Rock Casino Resort Indigenous Business Gaming Industry Hospitality Economic Development British Columbia Acquisition Casino

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timmins 9 fire held at 3,151 hectares west of Mattagami First NationThe Ministry of Natural Resources says the Timmins 9 wildfire near Gogama is now being held, with crews continuing suppression work and updated access restrictions in place

Read more »

Mattagami First Nation evacuees headed home as Timmins 9 fire heldChief Jennifer Constant announced the return Sunday as crews begin dismantling sprinkler and hose systems set up to protect homes

Read more »

Sudbury casino fined after wily 17-year-old repeatedly snuck in to gambleJudge ruled the Gateway Casino Sudbury failed in their responsibility to keep minors away after a 17-year-old was admitted to the gaming floor and gambled on April 6, April 7, and twice on April 8, 2025

Read more »

Snuneymuxw First Nation Purchases River Rock Casino Resort in RichmondThe Snuneymuxw First Nation has finalized the purchase of River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, marking its fifth casino ownership and cementing its position as a leading force in gaming in British Columbia.

Read more »