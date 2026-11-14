Snowbirds to Perform Final Flight at 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly their CT-114 Tutor jets over McMahon Stadium during the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, marking the squadron's last performance before retirement. The team will be replaced by Swiss-made CT-157 Siskin II planes in the 2030s at the earliest.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will perform their final flight on Sunday at Calgary's McMahon Stadium during the 113th Grey Cup festivities, bringing an end to 55 years of aerial demonstrations with their iconic CT-114 Tutor jets.

The nine-jet aerobatics team will be permanently grounded after the event, which coincides with the Canadian Football League championship game. Thousands are celebrating Grey Cup weekend in Calgary, and aviation enthusiasts from across the region are expected to attend the historic flyover. The Snowbirds have been a fixture at Canadian events since the team's formation in 1971, performing across North America for more than five decades.

Also read Snowbirds to Fly Final Scheduled Public Show at Grey Cup Before Tutor Jet Retirement

Aviation Enthusiasts Attend Final Flight

Aviation enthusiast Jesse Millington said he would not miss the legendary squadron's final flight under any circumstances. He is traveling to Calgary from Foothills County specifically for the event. I can't wait for it. I was fortunate enough to see them out in Abbotsford this year, and I didn't know if I'd get another chance to actually see them fly, Millington said.

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He described the Snowbirds as one of the most Canadian things, comparable to hockey or Tim Hortons. Millington also has an old Fokker F28 parked in his yard outside of Okotoks as part of a larger effort to honour and preserve southern Alberta's aviation history. He said he has mixed emotions about the final flight but is glad that aviation enthusiasts in Calgary and around the world tuning in virtually will experience the historic occasion.

The best part is that they're going out in a very Canadian style and lots of people get to see this, he said. The CT-114 Tutor jets are set to be retired after the 2026 flying season and will be replaced by Swiss-made CT-157 Siskin II planes, which will not arrive until the 2030s at the earliest. Maj. Steve Sparks, who flies with the squadron as Snowbird 6, said the final flight on Sunday will be an emotional one.

Snowbirds Team Expresses Mixed Emotions

Sparks grew up playing football and expressed gratitude for being part of the Canadian Football League championship festivities in Calgary. From a young kid dreaming of playing in the Grey Cup one day, I get to do it a different way now, Sparks said. Master Cpl. Triston Popescu, the squadron's maintenance deputy crew chief, described the moment as bittersweet but said the future is bright.

I've had a lot of memories, a lot of adventures, met a lot of amazing people, and actually performed in front of a lot of amazing venues and crowds, Popescu said. He noted that transitioning to the new jet model is part of what makes the occasion so emotional, as he has worked with the current model for more than a decade.

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Going to a new aircraft later on is going to be a little bit of a transition for everybody, but I feel that's the right direction, Popescu said. The Snowbirds previously made their final Toronto appearance at the 77th Canadian International Air Show during this year's CNE, where CBC's Tyler Cheese spoke with attendees about what the last flight means to them.

Jets Retired After Six Decades Service

The team performed at the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa air show in Gatineau, Quebec, on Saturday, September 19, 2026, one of their final appearances before retirement. The jets have far exceeded their intended lifespan, having served for 63 years. The 113th Grey Cup in Calgary brings together football fans and aviation enthusiasts for a shared moment of Canadian history.

The Snowbirds' final flight will be part of the championship festivities on Sunday, concluding a farewell season that has drawn large crowds across North America. Amir Said is a multimedia journalist with CBC Calgary and an alumnus of the University of Regina. His award-winning work as a writer and photographer has been published by outlets across Canada, including Postmedia, The Hill Times and The Narwhal.