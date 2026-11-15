Snowbirds Retire CT-114 Tutor Jets After Final Grey Cup Performance

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds performed their final public display over Calgary on November 15, 2026, retiring the CT-114 Tutor before the 113th Grey Cup.

The legendary Canadian Forces Snowbirds aviation display team concluded a historic era with their final public flight over McMahon Stadium in Calgary on November 15, 2026. The dramatic flyover occurred moments before the commencement of the 113th Grey Cup, a pivotal football match featuring the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes.

Final Flight Marks End of CT-114 Era

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds CT-114 Tutor jets executed their signature performance one last time on that Sunday evening, trailing red-and-white smoke against the sky above the stadium. This flight officially marked the retirement of the CT-114 Tutor, a model that the Canadian Armed Forces originally ordered in 1961 for training purposes. The event served as a poignant conclusion to the 2026 flying season for the team.

Also read Snowbirds to Fly Final Scheduled Public Show at Grey Cup Before Tutor Jet Retirement

Pilot Reflections on Legacy and Transition

Captain Patrick Charette, a pilot in his second season with the Snowbirds, spoke to CBC News regarding the significance of the moment. He described the departure of the current aircraft as the end of a specific chapter while emphasizing the team's pride in performing for the largest possible audience of Canadians. Charette noted his excitement for the future, viewing the Grey Cup in Calgary as the most fitting venue for their final public display.

Future Aircraft and Operational Timeline

The iconic red and white jets are scheduled to be replaced by Swiss-made CT-157 Siskin II planes, although those new aircraft will not arrive until the 2030s at the earliest. Charette expressed anticipation for the team's return in a few years with this new generation of aircraft. He highlighted that the interim period represents a necessary transition rather than a permanent cessation of the team's operations.

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Public Reaction and Fan Sentiment

The final flight drew numerous spectators, including aviation enthusiasts like Ben Hunt, who observed the event from the University of Calgary. Hunt remarked that this was the first time he had a clear view of the jets, expressing hope that the team would return stronger in the coming years. He emphasized that witnessing the skill and talent of the pilots was a source of national pride and inspiration.

Historical Significance of the Grey Cup Flyover

Choosing the 113th Grey Cup as the backdrop for the retirement ceremony underscored the deep cultural connection between the Snowbirds and Canadian sports traditions. The visual spectacle of the jets roaring over McMahon Stadium provided a dynamic prelude to the match between the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes. This strategic timing ensured that the farewell to the CT-114 Tutor would be witnessed by thousands of attendees and millions of viewers across the country.