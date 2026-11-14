Snowbirds Jets Fly Grey Cup Flyover Before Retiring CT-114 Tutors

Canada's Snowbirds perform final CT-114 Tutor flyover at McMahon Stadium during Grey Cup, marking end of era before team grounds until 2030s.

Canada's iconic Snowbirds demonstration team will conduct their final public flyover in the CT-114 Tutor jets during the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup championship game at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday. This ceremonial pass over the stadium marks the conclusion of a historic half-century of service for the aircraft, which have served as national symbols since the squadron's inception. The event coincides with the retirement of the veteran fleet and the scheduled grounding of the demonstration team until the early 2030s.

The Final Flight Mechanism Over Stadium

The specific flight path involves the Snowbirds departing from Calgary International Airport and proceeding directly to McMahon Stadium. Captain Marc-André Plante, who flies as Snowbird 8, described the maneuver as a seamless integration of military tradition and national sport. The jets will descend to approximately 150 meters above the tallest point of the stadium, creating a sonic backdrop as musician Sarah McLachlan completes her rendition of the national anthem.

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After the roar of the engines fades, the team will return to the airport to secure the aircraft in hangars before traveling by bus to the stadium to watch the remainder of the game. Plante noted that while the official retirement plan is dictated by the federal government, the pilots have maximized their remaining operational time. The team performed roughly 2,700 exhibitions for more than 140 million people across North America over fifty years.

Squadron Views on CT-114 Tutor Retirement

Captain Plante emphasized that flying with the Snowbirds remains the highest honor of his military career, regardless of the impending retirement. He stated that the mandate to inspire Canadians to pursue excellence, whether in the armed forces or other fields, has been the core mission. The federal government announced in May that the CT-114 Tutors would be retired by the end of the year.

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The aircraft will eventually be replaced by the CT-157 Siskin II, but the demonstration team faces a significant hiatus. Plante explained that the decision is outside the crew's control and has not altered their dedication. He expressed pride in the team's ability to represent Canada with calm and precision, viewing the final flights as a celebration of national identity rather than a mourning of lost equipment.

Citizen Reactions and Petitions for Return

William Gilson, a Calgary teacher and military aviation photographer, views the Grey Cup flyover as the end of a critical chapter in military history. Gilson estimates he has captured between 10,000 and 15,000 images of the Snowbirds since first seeing them in Abbotsford, B.C., in 1972. He plans to photograph the final flight from a toboggan hill southwest of McMahon Stadium, expecting to add several hundred new images to his collection.

Skepticism surrounds the potential return of the team, with petitions featuring over 2,000 signatures submitted to the House of Commons to keep the jets in the sky. Gilson, who began attending shows annually after his childhood encounter, believes the team embodies Canadian traits of being cool and collected. He anticipates that his three-year-old granddaughter and other aviation enthusiasts will share in the historic moment.

Next Steps and Future Timeline

Following the Grey Cup event, the Snowbirds will return to their base at 15 Wing in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, on Monday. Plante mentioned that if fuel permits, the crew might perform an unofficial flyover of their hometown before officially concluding their public duties. The team will remain grounded indefinitely as the Canadian military transitions from the CT-114 Tutor to the CT-157 Siskin II platform.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026. Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press