A viral Saturday Night Live sketch about a fictional instant elder care service called Sister has ignited nationwide discussion about the disproportionate burden women carry as family caregivers. Experts cite a persistent 70-30 gender split and billions in unpaid labor.

A viral Saturday Night Live sketch called Sister has sparked a national conversation about the gender imbalance in family caregiving. The pre-recorded segment, featuring comedian John Mulaney, pitches a fictional care system for elderly parents.

It offers a live-in 24-hour caregiver activated instantly with a simple text: dad fell. The service is called Sister. One message, and your actual sister will quit her job, break her lease, and move halfway across the country to take care of him, all for free. Years of internalized sexism warp sister's brain into thinking caretaking is her responsibility and somehow not yours, a doctor played by Mikey Day explains in the sketch.

Also read How John Mulaney's 'Sister' Sketch Highlights the Hidden Financial Costs of Female Caregiving

Next, your text arrives, instantly activating her and that's it, you're done for life. See you at the funeral, the doctor adds. Jane Wickline appears as the loving daughter, responsible sister and free elder care service. Comedian John Mulaney plays the responsibility-dodging son, and Tommy Brennan plays the aging father.

SNL Sketch Sparks Caregiving Discussion

Millions have watched the YouTube clip, and it is lighting up caregiver forums nationwide. As soon as the segment aired, Dr. Donna Benton, director of the USC Family Caregiver Support Center, said she was flooded with emails and texts. It hit a nerve, obviously, with many, many women, Benton said. And my whole reaction is Yeah, I've been saying this for how long?

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Her research characterizing caregiving in California over the last several decades shows a 70-30 split, with women handling most of the caregiving. That hasn't changed in the 40 years, Benton said. But the good thing about the SNL sketch, she said, is that it prompted people who saw it to reach out saying What can we do? How can we address this?

If this starts a new national conversation, that will be a success. There is a good chance you will end up caring for an aging parent at some point, especially if you are a woman. Most older people with long-term care needs in the United States rely exclusively on family and friends to help them. We think the way our parents were in their 50s and 60s will continue forever.

But when you cross that 80-year-old mark, most older adults are going to need help, Benton said. Nearly one in five adults, or 51 million Americans, are caregivers for loved ones 50 and older. Three in five family caregivers are women, according to AARP research.

The female caregiver, the sister, the daughter, the cousin, the neighbour are stepping in to fill the gaps in what is a national care crisis, said Jason Resendez, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Caregiving, a research and policy group. This phenomenon is so common that it has even earned a nickname: the daughter tax. Caregiving often begins with what experts call caregiver creep.

Daughters Bear Most Family Care

Adult children run errands for their parents at first, but as their parent becomes frailer, the children step in to take on more. Even if there are multiple children in the family, it is typically a sister, not a brother, who shoulders the bulk of the caregiving. An influential 2017 study quantified the time daughters versus sons spend on care and found daughters spend more than twice as much time caring for their aging parents as sons do.

On average, daughters logged 12.3 hours of care each month, compared with just 5.6 hours for sons. It's hardly surprising to say that women provide more care, said study co-author Dr. Angelina Grigoryeva, an assistant professor in the sociology department at the University of Toronto. It is mostly women who oversee a parent's medication, drive them to the doctor, prepare meals, clean homes, battle insurance companies and do everything they can to keep their parents physically safe.

Studies show most do it without formal or financial support, often at such a great cost to themselves physically, emotionally and financially that researchers call caregivers invisible second patients. Caregiving is not an easy task. It is one thing to give a baby a bath, imagine having to give a bath to an adult person, Grigoryeva said. It's also more stressful.

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And many American women have to provide childcare and elder care at the same time, and it all comes at a cost. While societal expectations are that women are the more nurturing gender, much of elderly parent caregiving is learned on the fly with no real time for trial and error.

It can start with a call from your mom that she fell, so it's hard to prepare for this until you're really in the thick of it, said Debra Whitman, chief public policy officer at AARP. And the caregiving role can last decades. Often, the physical impact of caregiving hits women harder than men.

Financial Toll on Women Caregivers

Nearly 40 per cent of women who are caregivers say that caregiving has taken a negative toll on their physical health, compared with 26 per cent of men. It also strains women's mental health, with 47 per cent of women saying caring for an aging parent has weighed on their emotional well-being. There is no federal paid family leave and no job protection for people who step away to care for an aging parent.

While 44 per cent of people who are caregivers work full-time, sometimes an aging parent's needs become so great that caregivers leave the workforce, move to part-time work or retire early. If you have to take time off of work, you also lose your health benefits, you lose access to retirement savings or pensions, and you later take a hit on your Social Security, said Whitman.

She noted that altogether, an average working caregiver forfeits about US$120,500 in wages, retirement savings and Social Security. If a caregiver can work, they will often settle for a more flexible position that pays less or comes with a less desirable shift. Even when they return to work after an elderly parent dies, caregivers are much more likely to earn lower wages, land a benefit-poor job and receive reduced retirement benefits, research shows.

The person who provides care for their parent also bears the most out-of-pocket expenses, and those expenses have climbed sharply. AARP estimates family caregivers spend an average of US$11,508 a year out of pocket, almost 60 per cent more than they did in 2021. Caregivers of a parent with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia shell out even more, with an average of US$15,846 a year.

In total, family caregivers devote 3 billion hours of unpaid care each month, according to AARP.