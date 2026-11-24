Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government will use its sovereignty act to challenge Ottawa's repeal of the good faith religious opinion defence in the Combatting Hate Act, arguing it chills religious expression. Legal experts call the move largely symbolic.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will use the province's sovereignty act to push back against the federal Combatting Hate Act, specifically its repeal of the good faith religious opinion defence.

Smith told reporters Tuesday afternoon the move ensures Albertans with sincerely held religious beliefs do not risk criminal conviction for those beliefs. The province filed a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, the first law Smith's government introduced in 2022. Ottawa's Combatting Hate Act received royal assent in June this year. It made hate-motivated crimes a Criminal Code offence and defined what constitutes hatred.

Also read Alberta premier, justice minister to introduce Sovereignty Act motion

Religious Defence Removed From Criminal Code

The Criminal Code previously included a defence for certain hate propaganda offences when the accused claimed they were expressing, in good faith, an opinion on a religious subject or belief based on religious text. June's law repealed that defence. The federal government noted at the time that religious expression remains protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Advertisement

Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery said walking back the defence could limit public worship and freedom by making Albertans unsure when they can express their beliefs. He said that uncertainty can have a chilling effect on freedom of expression. Amery added that freedom of expression is not a licence for violence, threats or criminal hatred. There is no place in Alberta for attacks, intimidation or violence directed at religious communities, he said.

Those crimes will continue to be investigated and prosecuted, he said. The province said its motion involves protecting lawful political and religious expression, ensuring Albertans remain free to read and quote sacred religious texts, educating Albertans about their rights, and continuing to address crime without interfering in the rights and freedoms of Albertans. The province has previously directed courts not to pursue legal changes simply because someone expresses controversial, provocative or unpopular political or religious beliefs.

Smith Cites Pastoral Concerns For Intervention

We had to step in, Smith said. We did not want to wait until somebody's pastor was hauled off to jail, or somebody's imam, or somebody's rabbi. Any minister can introduce a motion under the sovereignty act. MLAs then debate the resolution, which passes if the majority is in favour.

Cabinet reviews all proposed actions to ensure they are legal and constitutional. According to the Alberta government website, the act does not allow the province to defy Canada's Constitution, separate from Canada, or issue unconstitutional orders-in-council. The sovereignty act has been invoked three times before.

It was first used in 2023 to challenge federal clean electricity regulations, again in 2024 to push back against oil and gas emissions caps, and most recently during the province's challenge to the federal firearms program. The province is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Onion Lake Cree Nation, an Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary First Nation on Treaty 6 land that says the act itself is unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Experts Question Legal Weight Of Sovereignty Act

Chief Pete Chief has said the law was passed without meaningful consultation and raises questions about the limits of provincial authority as well as treaty rights. The matter was still before the courts as of Tuesday. University of Calgary law professor Shaun Fluker said the sovereignty act may not accomplish much legally. As far as I am concerned, it is a platform for political grandstanding, he told CTV News Edmonton.

These motions just tend to be more political acts of theatre than really anything of legal substance. He said his biggest concern from Tuesday's press conference was how casually the justice minister spoke about his directions to the attorney general on prosecuting hate crimes. Canadian Civil Liberties Association director Howard Sapers agreed, telling CTV News Edmonton he found the Alberta government's announcement to be a little performative. The Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects religious speech, religious freedom, he said.

The CCLA was opposed to getting rid of the good faith defence, he added, but said the federal government had already taken critiques from opposing groups and clarified the law. Sapers said the law already includes protections, and that offences only capture statements communicated to intentionally promote hatred or anti-Semitism. There is a very high legal bar to reach to charge and then convict somebody of hate speech, he said.

So we do have to fine tune this, and we do have to get it right. I am not sure this latest step being taken by Alberta does anything to improve the clarity of the situation. Smith's government is expected to table a motion outlining ways Alberta could push back against the law. The motion is symbolic in nature but represents the province's latest stand against perceived federal overreach. With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski.