Premier Danielle Smith's government has filed a motion under Alberta's sovereignty act to challenge the federal Combatting Hate Act, which it says limits religious freedom. The province argues the law removes a good faith religion opinion defence and could have a chilling effect on expression.

Premier Danielle Smith's government has filed a motion under Alberta's sovereignty act to challenge the federal Combatting Hate Act, saying it limits Albertans' ability to freely express religious beliefs.

The motion was announced Tuesday, with Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery arguing the federal law removes what they call a good faith religion opinion defence. The federal Combatting Hate Act makes it a crime to prevent people from accessing places of worship or places used by an identifiable group. It also makes hate-motivated crime a specific Criminal Code offence and defines what constitutes criminally punishable hatred. The law received royal assent in June this year.

Also read Alberta premier, justice minister to introduce Sovereignty Act motion

Sovereignty Act Challenge Against Federal Law

Amery told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the provincial challenge would absolve Albertans of hesitating when expressing religious beliefs. He said that uncertainty can have a chilling effect on freedom of expression. He added that freedom of expression was not, however, a licence for hate propaganda, violence or other criminal acts. Smith said the province had to step in.

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We didn't want to wait until somebody's pastor was hauled off to jail, she said. The province said in a news release it would not pursue legal changes simply because someone expresses controversial, provocative or unpopular political or religious beliefs. The Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act was first introduced in 2022 as Smith's flagship proposal and first law.

It was meant to identify federal laws or initiatives that may interfere with the government during an era of provincial pushback against perceived federal overreach. Any minister can introduce a motion under the act. MLAs then debate the resolution, which is passed if the majority is in favour. Cabinet then reviews all proposed actions to make sure they are legal and constitutional.

Legal Limits And Ongoing Constitutional Disputes

The sovereignty act does not, according to the Alberta government website, allow the province to defy Canada's Constitution, separate from Canada, or issue unconstitutional orders-in-council. The province is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Onion Lake Cree Nation, an Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary First Nation on Treaty 6 land that says the act itself is unconstitutional.

Chief Pete Chief has said the law was passed without meaningful consultation and raises questions about the limits of provincial authority as well as treaty rights. The matter was still before the courts as of Tuesday. The sovereignty act has been invoked twice before, first in 2023 to challenge federal clean electricity regulations and again in 2024 to push back against oil and gas emissions caps. This is a developing story. More to come.