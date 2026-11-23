Small US trucking companies are scrambling to survive soaring diesel prices and thin margins, with owner-operators absorbing higher fuel costs while freight demand remains weak.

Small US trucking firms are scrambling to survive mounting diesel costs and thin profit margins, as fuel expenses remain far above pre-war levels. Kevin Otto, who took over his family's 80-year-old Minnesota company Otto Transfer in 2002, told his 16 drivers to slow down to 65 miles per hour.

He estimated that would squeeze two-tenths of a mile more from every gallon and save $7,000 per truck. In September, Otto added a fuel surcharge to every job for the first time, starting at 5% and later raising it to 12.5%. To me, it's drastic, but it's the only way to survive, Otto said. The war in Ukraine drove up one of the largest and least avoidable daily expenses for motor carriers.

Also read Russian attack near Ukraine’s capital strikes apartment building, killing 2 and wounding 4

Small Truckers at Risk: Rising Diesel Costs and Thin Margins

It hit just as the highly fragmented US trucking industry showed tentative signs of recovery from a yearslong slump marked by weak demand and depressed rates. Small trucking companies usually have fewer financial buffers against surging fuel prices than larger competitors. Big fleets typically have greater cash reserves, often buy diesel at bulk discounts and tend to negotiate long-term contracts with adjustable fuel surcharges.

Many smaller operators negotiate rates one load at a time and must absorb higher pump prices while waiting three to four weeks for spot rates to catch up, freight data provider DAT Freight and Analytics said. Those lags in the rates catching up to fuel are even more challenging if you have got to put food on the table and you do not have a large company that is helping carry over that difference, said Alex Leslie, senior research associate at the American Transportation Research Institute.

Advertisement

Diesel averaged a record national price of $6.53 in September, according to the Energy Information Administration. The price was $5.94 a gallon for the week of Nov. 16, about 56% more than before the war, EIA said. Gasoline averaged $3.81, about 30% higher. Getting goods hauled around the US and Canada costs substantially more than it did a year ago.

Fuel Prices Soar, Driving Up Transport Costs Across the US

Spot rates paid for individual loads were 44% to 48% higher in September, depending on the type of trailer, according to DAT. The company estimated that diesel costs accounted for at least two-fifths of the year-over-year increase. The rest of the increase did not necessarily translate into profit. Insurance, maintenance, equipment, tolls and other expenses were going up as the industry began to emerge from the lows of a freight recession, the American Transportation Research Institute said.

The average cost of operating a truck reached a record $2.34 per mile in 2025, a 3.4% increase from the year before, while nonfuel costs rose 4.2%, the industry research organization reported in July. Profit margins were also exceptionally thin last year. Truckload and refrigerated carriers reported average operating margins of less than 1%, while flatbed carriers averaged a 0.5% operating loss, according to ATRI.

Trucking Industry Faces Profit Squeeze Despite Rising Rates

The downturn started in early 2022, when a pandemic-era surge in freight demand faded and too many trucks were left chasing fewer loads. Industry data suggest that, rather than a renewed boom in shipments, capacity discipline is contributing to this year's higher freight rates, obscuring how strained many trucking businesses are.

At October's average diesel price, a tractor-trailer that gets six miles per gallon would have used $521 worth of fuel traveling 500 miles a day, compared with $310 in February, DAT calculated. Yet monthly freight volumes were lower for all three major trailer types than a year earlier, the company said.

Advertisement

Demand actually has not increased that much, and the market for the last few years has been quite depressed, said Adam Parish, director of trucking procurement at supply chain management company Flexport. And so there has been a lot of pricing pressure from customers. Wes Oberman's company in Huntingdon, Tennessee, works with 14 drivers who own their tractor-trailers but operate under Oberman Logistics' federal motor-carrier authority as they haul steel and consumer goods across the South.

The owner-operators handle jobs at individually negotiated flat rates and buy diesel on the road with company discount cards. They are allocated 85% of each load's gross revenue, from which Oberman deducts their fuel purchases and fixed expenses. As diesel consumed more of each load's revenue, he became pickier about the jobs he accepted. Sometimes that meant waiting a day for a better-paying load or one requiring fewer deadhead miles, when the truck travels empty between jobs.

We just got to keep trucking, as they say, save every penny we can and just weather the storm until this diesel crisis goes away, Oberman said. The federal government sought to ease the pressure in October by directing the Internal Revenue Service to suspend federal penalties and reporting requirements through Dec. 31 for using dyed diesel on highways. Federal excise-tax payments were deferred, but state taxes and restrictions can still apply.

Owners Struggle with Survival as Diesel Expenses Eat Into Profits

David McKinney, the owner of McKinney and Sons Transfer in Lexington, Alabama, called the dyed diesel plan absurd. He doubted it would provide meaningful relief. After selling two trucks in September to preserve cash, he worried that residual dye in the tanks of his company's remaining 15 trucks could expose him to fines after the temporary policy expires.

McKinney, who has been in the trucking business for 30 years, has a fueling station at his shop so he pays less for diesel than he would if his drivers filled up at truck stops. Yet given the complicated calculus of trucking, his company is only breaking even, he said. Our bottom line is: For the past four months, we have survived. We have not profited any money, McKinney said.

Rates need to be higher, but the trucking business is so competitive, it keeps it down. In Delano, Minnesota, Otto worries his new surcharge will cost him customers. He previously adjusted his freight rates only once a year, but his long-term clients have accepted the added charge.