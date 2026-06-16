Small Marsupial on the Loose in Montreal's South Shore

A small marsupial has been on the loose on Montreal's South Shore for days, likely escaped from illegal captivity. The Environment Ministry is assessing the situation to determine the safest way to capture the marsupial, but animal protection agency Galahad SPCA and an animal rescue organization have not received government authorization to do so.

A small marsupial has been on the loose on Montreal 's South Shore for days, likely escaped from illegal captivity. The Environment Ministry believes the marsupial is a red kangaroo, but will only be able to identify the species after it is captured.

The presence of the animal is bringing to light the real problem of the illegal trafficking of exotic animals in Canada. Animal protection agency Galahad SPCA says it's a very lucrative trade, with dozens of listings for exotic animals for sale in Quebec, including declawed wildcats and turtles. The agency received a call from a concerned citizen who had noticed the animal while visiting a horse stable in the area.

The citizen told Galahad that the marsupial was locked up alone in an unsuitable environment, and that the stable did not have the necessary permits for an exotic animal. The Environment Ministry confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and initial information suggests that the animal was being kept illegally in facilities that did not comply with Quebec regulations.

The ministry is assessing the situation to determine the safest way to capture the marsupial, but Galahad and an animal rescue organization have not received government authorization to do so. Galahad wants the government to do more to crack down on the exotic animal black market, as no one in Quebec has a licence to transport these animals.

The agency is worried that the animal could be struck by a vehicle and that it cannot survive if it remains in the area until winter. The ministry has asked people to stay away from the animal to ensure its safety, and a nearby sanctuary is ready to take the animal once it is captured.

However, Quebec regulations prohibit anyone from capturing an animal that requires a licence to keep, so the ministry is trying to find a solution that will allow the animal to be safely captured and taken to the sanctuary





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Marsupial Montreal South Shore Illegal Captivity Exotic Animals Canada Quebec Galahad SPCA Environment Ministry Animal Rescue

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