Small-Cap Stocks Rally as Bird Construction and Cargojet Beat Q3 Expectations

Bird Construction and Cargojet deliver record third-quarter financial results that exceed market forecasts, while Ag Growth International and Fiera Capital report mixed or missed earnings.

Investors monitoring the small-cap sector on Thursday are focusing on a cluster of corporate earnings reports that signal divergent performance across industrial, logistics, and financial management fields. The Canada S&P/TSX Small Cap Index has surged approximately 23 percent over the past 52 weeks, reaching a record high of 1,496.55 points on June 2. Simultaneously, the US Russell 2000 index climbed roughly 15 percent during the same timeframe, hitting an intraday peak of 3,069.71 on August 14. This robust macroeconomic backdrop sets the stage for today's market activity, particularly as several key players release third-quarter financial data after markets closed on Wednesday.

Bird Construction Delivers Record Quarter Revenue

Bird Construction Inc. reported strong third-quarter financials that surpassed Wall Street expectations, driven by broad-based growth across its operational divisions. The company posted revenue of $1.3 billion, a significant increase from the $951.4 million recorded a year earlier. This top-line figure exceeded the $1.16 billion consensus estimate provided by S&P Capital IQ. Net income also saw a substantial rise, climbing to $51.1 million, or 92 cents per share, up from $31.7 million, or 57 cents per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings reached $62.6 million, or $1.13 per share, beating the expected $91 cents per share. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA grew to $106.3 million from $66.9 million, outpacing the $92.3 million forecast.

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Cargojet Achieves Highest-Ever Third-Quarter Revenue

Cargojet Inc. reported its highest-ever third-quarter revenue, significantly beating analyst expectations and demonstrating strong operational execution. The logistics provider generated $286.5 million in revenue, a 30 percent increase from the $219.9 million reported in the same quarter last year. This result surpassed the $270.7 million estimate from S&P Capital IQ. Net earnings rose sharply to $19.1 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to $8.8 million, or 58 cents per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share jumped to $1.21 from 32 cents in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $90.2 million from $70.4 million. CEO Pauline Dhillon noted that decisive steps taken over the past year to strengthen the business contributed to a 117 percent increase in net earnings and generated $62.1 million in free cash flow.

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Ag Growth International Faces Mixed Commercial Results

Ag Growth International Inc. presented a mixed third-quarter report, with revenue meeting expectations while profitability metrics fell short of forecasts. The company recorded revenue of $340 million, which aligned with S&P Capital IQ estimates but represented a decline from the $389 million reported a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $39 million from $71 million, missing the $49.7 million consensus estimate. CEO Paul Brisebois highlighted meaningful progress in cash generation and debt reduction, though Commercial results remained below expectations due to lower volumes and challenging market conditions. The company also cited the planned wind-down of Brazil Long-Term Financed Projects and bad debt expenses as negative factors. Brisebois noted that excluding these specific impacts would have resulted in adjusted EBITDA of approximately $49 million, indicating underlying progress in the broader business operations.

Fiera Capital Misses Earnings on Lower Assets Under Management

Fiera Capital Corp. reported third-quarter results that missed market expectations, reflecting a challenging environment for active fund managers. The company's revenue decreased by approximately 5 percent to $150.4 million from $167.1 million a year earlier, falling short of the $154.6 million estimate. Net earnings were $6.7 million, or 6 cents per share, up slightly from $5.8 million, or 5 cents per share, in the prior year. However, adjusted net earnings of $23.9 million, or 19 cents per share, missed the expected 20 cents per share. Total assets under management declined by $12.1 billion, or 7.4 percent, to $151.4 billion compared to the previous quarter. CEO Maxime Ménard stated that the firm continues to proactively manage the business while maintaining a commitment to long-term value creation in a quality-biased market.