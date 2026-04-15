Slick Commute Ahead for GTA as Heavy Rain Batters Region; Thunderstorms Loom Tonight

Morning commuters in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area are facing hazardous driving conditions due to significant rainfall. Pooling water and reduced visibility have led to reported collisions on major highways, with police urging drivers to exercise extreme caution. While a mid-day reprieve from the rain is anticipated, the evening could bring more thunderstorms. The forecast indicates a return to milder, wet weather for the remainder of the week, with a sharp temperature drop expected by Sunday.

Residents of Toronto and the wider Greater Toronto Area are being advised to brace for a potentially challenging and messy commute this morning as heavy rainfall inundates the region. The downpour has already transformed roadways into slick surfaces, leading to widespread ponding and pooling of water across many arteries.

This hazardous situation has unfortunately translated into reported collisions on GTA highways, including significant disruptions on Highway 404. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division has issued a stern reminder to all motorists, emphasizing the critical need for caution while navigating the treacherous conditions.

In a social media post, provincial police highlighted the potential impact of wet and waterlogged roadways on driving conditions and strongly encouraged drivers to significantly reduce their speed, increase their following distances, and make necessary adjustments to their driving style to match the prevailing road conditions. The safety of all road users is paramount, and drivers are urged to remain vigilant and prioritize safe practices during this period of inclement weather.

While the immediate forecast suggests that Toronto will likely experience a welcome break from the persistent rain later this morning and into the afternoon, the respite may be short-lived. Environment Canada indicates that the possibility of more thunderstorms looms for this evening, potentially bringing further disruption.

The national weather agency has estimated that between five and 10 millimetres of precipitation is expected to accumulate by the close of the day. Looking ahead to the remainder of the work week, the forecast points towards a period of consistently rainy and mild weather. This pattern is expected to persist through Thursday and Friday, with Environment Canada projecting a high of 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday and a slightly cooler, yet still mild, 19 degrees Celsius on Friday.

These temperatures are generally considered to be comfortable for this time of year, offering a contrast to the current heavy rainfall. However, the outlook for the upcoming weekend presents a more dynamic shift in weather patterns. The weekend is set to begin with temperatures that are expected to be above seasonal norms.

Saturday is forecast to see a high of 15 degrees Celsius, which will likely feel pleasant given the recent precipitation. However, a noticeable change is anticipated to take hold on Sunday, as cooler temperatures are projected to settle in. Sunday's high is expected to be a considerably cooler 6 degrees Celsius, which is approximately six degrees below the average temperature typically experienced for this specific time of year.

This sharp decline in temperature following a period of mild weather could catch some residents off guard, and it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of seasonal weather shifts. Drivers are advised to stay informed about evolving weather conditions and to plan their travel accordingly, especially with the ongoing risks associated with wet roads and the potential for further atmospheric disturbances.





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