Sleeper Alert: Greg Dulcich Could Be a Fantasy Tight End Treasure in 2026

A look at under‑the‑radar tight end Greg Dulcich and other fantasy prospects who may outperform projected values

Greg Dulcich is emerging as a sleeper hope in the 2026 fantasy football cycle, a position that demands a careful eye for undrafted or low‑tier talent that can suddenly outshine its projected value.

The former third‑round pick began his career with promise, hauling 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 with the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately a hamstring strain cut short the veteran season and recurring leg issues stalled his next two years, leaving him with only eight catches and 53 yards across stints with Denver and the New York Giants.

After being waived by the Giants last August, Dulcich joined the Miami Dolphins as a practice‑squad member, earning late‑season play when Darren Waller was sidelined with a chest injury. He played ten games in 2025, posting 335 receiving yards to lead the squad's tight ends. While the yardage is more a product of Miami's system than the player's talent, it showcased Dulcich's capability to route effectively and generate yards after contact.

The Dolphins are themselves in a state of flux ahead of 2026. A brand‑new coaching cadre and a transitioning offense will create a completely different dynamic. The roster has gained free‑agent receivers such as Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, but young wideouts like Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas, and Kevin Coleman Jr. may still be developing offensive chemistry. Bell is recovering from a torn ACL, limiting his immediate contribution.

Meanwhile, the dual‑threat quarterback Malik Willis projects as a low‑volume passer, leaving the question of a primary receiver open. This upheaval positions Dulcich advantageously. In 2025 he recorded at least 40 receiving yards in half of his appearances, including a stretch of four yards‑heavy games in the last five editions. His stretch‑running speed and route‑running acumen make him a candidate to become the top target in a reworked offense.

Fantasy analysts have already flagged their increased touchdown potential as a result of his presence in the red zone. One key to his sleeper potential is the possibility of finishing as a teammate's main option, a situation that has proven to thrust late‑round tight ends to the top of fantasy leaderboards. The 26‑year‑old occupies a unique niche in fantasy circles, frequently sliding after the first 150 picks while still holding explosive upside.

Although a rookie team environment may caution some managers, the dream scenario is for Dulcich to spring into a role that demands substantial target volume. This scenario aligns with the typical trajectory of tight ends who have come alive once receiving schemes emphasized red‑zone threats and mid‑field blocking. To complement Dulcich's story, the story also highlights other underappreciated options at the tight‑end spot.

Players such as Oliver Helm, Merry Barner, and a few newcomers have carved out roles in their respective systems; they each have displayed glimpses of high‑level play or potential. Yet the world of fantasy football rewards those rare riders whose projected value diverges from real‑world opportunity. Months of observation through training camp, OTAs, and preseason hints have led the draft community to a consensus: Dulcich is a sleeper risk worth monitoring.

Projects for a breakout 2026 season that includes serve‑the‑cornerback play and an explosive red‑zone presence can impose a weight on the 2026 Round‑by‑Round projections. Fantasy managers looking for a low‑cost, high‑upside tight end should keep an eye on Dulcich's rental status early in the season. Should he find himself with owners willing to jump in on a promising rookie, the roster sits to a potential deluge of points that would easily justify a lane dedicated to the unsung receiver.

The broader question for fantasy owners is not whether Dulcich will be a starter but rather if they can secure the opportunity to realize the possible upside within the dynamic landscape of the 2026 Dolphins offense. With injuries, a potential new offensive coordinator, and health issues on the railing, this player's situation remains volatile and ripe for those willing to risk a low draft pick for a potentially big payoff. Fantasy managers must keep pace with the evolving preview cycles.

For now, Dulcich's signature highlights a risk that could transform into a reward. The 2026 season may well prove that this under‑utilized tight end will be the overlooked champion of redraft leagues, delivering a surprising and profitable departure from his current ADP position.





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Greg Dulcich Fantasy Football Tight End Dolphins 2026 Draft

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