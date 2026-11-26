Michael Eckert, a celebrated Toronto pedal steel guitarist who recently performed with Blue Rodeo and the James Barker Band, was shot and killed during an overnight home invasion. Police are seeking at least one suspect.

Michael Eckert, a 39-year-old Toronto pedal steel guitarist, was fatally shot during an overnight home invasion and is being remembered as a warm and engaging person and a talented, versatile artist who made an indelible mark on the city's music scene.

Police seek suspect after fatal shooting

Police say Eckert was shot after a confrontation with a suspect inside a residence near St. Clair Avenue and Poplar Plains Road. He was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday. The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Toronto police say they are seeking at least one suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Less than two weeks ago, Eckert performed with Canadian country-rock band Blue Rodeo at the Grey Cup pre-game show in Calgary.

Also read Toronto man Michael Eckert killed in Poplar Plains Road home invasion

He also recently performed with Canadian country group the James Barker Band. Blue Rodeo said in a statement they were deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss. He was a kind, supportive and sweet person who was loved by so many in our music community and music fans across Canada, the statement said. He was an absolute wizard on his instrument, deeply accomplished and fearlessly adventurous.

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You can see the outpouring of grief in our community, said Ori Dagan, a Toronto jazz musician and producer. It is really quite remarkable to see how many people he touched. Dagan said he first met Eckert when they were both students at Humber College about 20 years ago and continued to run into each other while performing locally.

Colleague remembers humble and versatile artist

He said that despite Eckert's blow-your-mind talent playing a technically difficult instrument, he was humble and down to earth, with zero ego or attitude. Everybody loved him, Dagan said, adding every time he ran into him, he gave the most generous hug. Dagan said Eckert was not defined by genre and described him as a kind of musical chameleon.

He could play folk, classical, jazz, country, rock and experimental music, and because of his versatility, he worked with a lot of musicians. He just got a lot of work because he was the best, Dagan said. There was nobody that played like that. When he played, he went into another world, and he took you with him.

Derek Downham, a Toronto-based music producer and Eckert's longtime friend, called the pedal steel guitar one of the most difficult instruments to play, but Eckert had impeccable dexterity, impeccable pitch and impeccable rhythm. I can't express how deep of a hole he leaves in the Toronto music scene, he said. Ryan Granville-Martin, a Toronto-based drummer who performed with Eckert as recently as two months ago, said he remembers Eckert for his presence on stage.

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Memories of musician's stage presence and warmth

He always had this big grin on his face, Granville-Martin said. He would make eye contact with you when you were playing. He was really listening. He is just the exact kind of player that you want to make music with.

Eckert was a celebrated musician whose talents were in demand across Toronto's diverse music scene. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fellow musicians and fans across Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026. With files from Sadeen Mohsen in Toronto. Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press.