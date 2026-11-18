Skydance will combine Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into Warner Bros. Television Studios, led by Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell, with the merger set to complete in early 2027.

Skydance will combine Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into a single production entity, Warner Bros. Television Studios, with the merger set to be completed in early 2027.

The combined studio will house more than 120 TV series, including The Pitt, Ted Lasso, Reacher, Landman, HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Netflix's Emily in Paris, and CBS's Marshals. Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell will serve as presidents of the newly combined studio. The move was announced in a memo released Wednesday.

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Skydance TV Chief Explains Merger Rationale

George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, said in the memo that bringing together two of the industry's most prolific television studios creates a formidable creative engine. He said the combination unites extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises with the global scale to compete at the highest level. The consolidation is the latest move since Skydance-owned Paramount last month closed its US$81 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery.

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That deal ushered in a new Hollywood giant under the leadership of David Ellison. The transaction reshaped the studio landscape and set the stage for the television production merger now being finalized. The new Warner Bros. Television Studios will operate as a large-scale supplier of scripted and unscripted programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Its slate spans franchises and prestige titles from multiple networks and services, giving the combined studio a broad footprint in the global television market. CBS Studios, another production unit responsible for shows such as the NCIS and Fire Country franchises, will continue to operate as a standalone entity under David Stapf. That structure keeps CBS Studios separate from the newly merged Warner Bros. Television Studios even as both operate within the broader Skydance-owned Paramount organization.

Merger Expected To Finalize In Early 2027

The merger of the two television studios is expected to be completed in early 2027, according to the memo. The timeline gives the company roughly a year to integrate operations, leadership and production pipelines while maintaining output across its existing series. Leadership of the combined studio will be shared by Dungey and Thunell, both of whom will serve as presidents.

Their appointments signal continuity for the creative teams behind the more than 120 series that will fall under the Warner Bros. Television Studios banner. The combined entity will bring such shows as The Pitt, Ted Lasso, Reacher and Landman under the same roof. It will also include HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Netflix's Emily in Paris and CBS's Marshals among its more than 120 TV series.

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The roster reflects a mix of streaming, premium cable and broadcast programming. Skydance's decision to merge the two production units follows its acquisition of Paramount and the subsequent US$81 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal created a new Hollywood giant led by David Ellison, and the television studio consolidation is part of the integration of those assets.

CBS Studios Remains Standalone Entity

CBS Studios will remain a standalone entity under David Stapf, producing franchises such as NCIS and Fire Country. That separation means the newly formed Warner Bros. Television Studios will not absorb all of the company's television production operations, even as the two studios sit within the same corporate parent. The memo describing the merger was released on Wednesday and outlined the leadership structure and timeline.

Cheeks framed the combination as a way to unite talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises at a scale capable of competing at the highest level of the industry. Warner Bros. Television Studios will therefore launch with a portfolio of more than 120 series spanning multiple platforms. Its programming will include The Pitt, Ted Lasso, Reacher, Landman, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Emily in Paris and Marshals, among other titles.

The merger is expected to be completed in early 2027. Until then, Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios will continue to operate as separate units before being brought together under the Warner Bros. Television Studios name and the shared leadership of Dungey and Thunell.