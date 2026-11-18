Skydance will combine Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into Warner Bros. Television Studios, led by Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell, with the merger set for early 2027.

Skydance will merge Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into a single entity called Warner Bros. Television Studios, according to a memo released Wednesday.

Skydance Merges Warner Bros Paramount Studios

The combined studio will be led by Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell, who will serve as presidents. The merger is expected to be completed in early 2027. The move brings together two of the industry's most prolific television studios under the leadership of David Ellison, ushering in a new Hollywood giant. George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, described the combination in the memo.

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Bringing together two of the industry's most prolific television studios creates a formidable creative engine, uniting extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises with the global scale to compete at the highest level, Cheeks said. The new Warner Bros. Television Studios will house more than 120 TV series. Its portfolio will include HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Netflix's Emily in Paris and CBS' Marshals.

The studio will also produce shows such as the NCIS and Fire Country franchises through CBS Studios. CBS Studios will continue to operate as a standalone entity under David Stapf. That studio produces the NCIS and Fire Country franchises, among other titles. The decision keeps CBS Studios separate even as the larger television group merges with Paramount Television Studios.

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New Entity Will House Over 120 Series

The memo was released Wednesday and outlines the structure of the combined operation. The merger is part of a broader consolidation under Skydance, which has been reshaping its television assets. The new entity will combine the resources and libraries of both studios. The combined studio will have a deep roster of programming.

HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is among the high-profile titles, along with Netflix's Emily in Paris and CBS' Marshals. The NCIS and Fire Country franchises will remain under CBS Studios, which stays independent. Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell will serve as presidents of Warner Bros. Television Studios.

Their appointment was included in the memo. The merger is scheduled to close in early 2027, giving the company time to integrate the two studios. George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, said the combination creates a formidable creative engine. He cited extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises.

Dungey Thunell Appointed Presidents New Studio

He also noted the global scale needed to compete at the highest level. The new Warner Bros. Television Studios will house more than 120 TV series. That total includes productions from both legacy studios.

The company expects the combined scale to help it compete in a crowded television market. David Ellison leads Skydance, which is ushering in a new Hollywood giant through this merger. The deal follows Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The merger of the television studios is a key part of that integration. The memo released Wednesday did not specify financial terms. It focused on the structure and leadership of the combined studio. The merger is expected to be completed in early 2027.

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Until then, the two studios will continue to operate separately. CBS Studios, under David Stapf, will remain a standalone entity. It produces the NCIS and Fire Country franchises. Those shows will not be part of the new Warner Bros.

Television Studios. The standalone status preserves CBS Studios' existing operations and leadership. The newly merged studio will include HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Netflix's Emily in Paris and CBS' Marshals. Those titles represent a mix of streaming and broadcast programming.

The combined studio will have more than 120 series in total. Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell will serve as presidents of the new entity. Their roles were confirmed in the memo. The merger will be completed in early 2027.

Merger Part of Broader Skydance Consolidation

The company has not announced further leadership changes. George Cheeks said the combination creates a formidable creative engine. He pointed to extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises. He also emphasized the global scale needed to compete at the highest level.

The memo was released Wednesday. The merger brings together Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios. The new entity will be known as Warner Bros.

Television Studios. It will house more than 120 TV series. The merger is set for early 2027. David Ellison leads Skydance, which is ushering in a new Hollywood giant.

The merger follows Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. CBS Studios will continue as a standalone entity under David Stapf. The combined studio will operate under Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell.