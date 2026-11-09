Skydance plans US$6 billion cost cuts and HBO Max-Paramount+ bundle after Warner Bros Discovery deal

Skydance will cut US$6 billion in costs over three years and launch a streaming bundle of HBO Max and Paramount+ early next year after acquiring Warner Bros Discovery.

Skydance said on Monday it will cut US$6 billion in costs after acquiring Warner Bros Discovery and will launch a streaming bundle of HBO Max and Paramount+ early next year.

The combined company is led by CEO David Ellison and Co-CEO Ynon Kreiz. It includes Warner Bros and Paramount studios, CBS, CNN and many cable channels. In its third-quarter earnings statement, Skydance said it will give full-year guidance for the combined company when it reports results for the December quarter. The company also said it will stop disclosing quarterly subscriber figures, following Netflix as the industry focuses on profitability and engagement.

Also read Skydance replaces James Gunn, Peter Safran as leaders of DC Studios

Skydance debt and integration challenges

The Warner Bros acquisition left Skydance with US$87 billion of gross debt and about US$10 billion in cash. Executives are working to integrate the companies and achieve the promised savings. Skydance faces competition from Netflix, Walt Disney and other media giants, as well as YouTube, TikTok and other platforms that draw audience attention. For the Paramount business, revenue rose 5 per cent to US$7 billion in the quarter ended September, before the Warner Bros Discovery purchase closed last month.

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Paramount+ revenue jumped 21 per cent in the third quarter. HBO, HBO Max and Paramount+ together reach 203 million subscribers globally. Ellison and Kreiz said in a letter to shareholders that they are confident Skydance can reach the US$6 billion in cost cuts over three years. The company expects to realize 30 per cent of the savings in the first year.

It plans to cut at least US$2.2 billion from corporate overhead and real estate, and US$1 billion, or 20 per cent, from marketing costs. About US$1.4 billion will come from reducing technology costs. Earlier on Monday, Skydance announced a major set of executive changes. James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped down as heads of DC Studios.

DC Studios leadership and box office results

Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham was named president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will return to creative work at the company. Skydance said underperformance of Warner Bros' film slate would impact fourth-quarter profit by up to US$200 million. Tom Cruise's latest movie, the Warner Bros big-budget dark comedy Digger, has struggled at the box office.

It finished fifth on U.S. and Canadian charts in its opening weekend in October. The BNN Bloomberg report on the DC Studios shakeup was published on November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The story was reported by Lisa Richwine and Harshita Mary Varghese, with editing by Sriraj Kalluvila.