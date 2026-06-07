SKYAI Token Rebounds 15% as Exchange Outflows Signal Accumulation

SKYAI recovers 15% from support, but volume drops. Exchange outflows indicate accumulation. Technicals show bullish RSI crossover, but resistance at $0.330 looms. Positive funding rate supports bullish derivatives positioning.

SKYAI staged a notable recovery over the past 24 hours, climbing 15% to trade near $0.205 after enduring weeks of persistent selling pressure. The rebound emerged from the $0.147 support zone, which previously halted the token's decline and attracted fresh buying interest.

However, trading activity moved in the opposite direction. Volume dropped 33.95% to roughly $24.4 million, suggesting that participation remained below levels seen during earlier rallies. Even so, buyers regained short-term control and pushed price higher despite the reduced activity. This divergence between price and volume often indicates that the move is driven by conviction rather than speculative enthusiasm, as fewer participants are needed to drive price upward when sellers are exhausted.

The low volume rally may be fragile, but it also suggests that bears are losing their grip, and a shift in sentiment could be underway. If volume picks up in the coming sessions, the recovery could gain more traction and attract sidelined capital. Beyond the price recovery, exchange flow data continued highlighting a different development. SKYAI recorded a net outflow of approximately $1.84 million on the 5th of June, extending a broader trend of negative netflows observed throughout recent weeks.

Such behavior often reflected accumulation rather than distribution, especially when investors transferred assets into private wallets. The consistent outflows imply that holders are moving tokens off exchanges, reducing available supply and potentially setting the stage for a supply squeeze. Although exchange outflows alone did not guarantee a sustained rally, they continued supporting the constructive narrative surrounding SKYAI's recovery.

When combined with the price rebound, the netflow data suggests that smart money is positioning for a longer-term upswing, even as retail interest remains cautious. This accumulation phase could precede a more substantial breakout if broader market conditions turn favorable. A look at the daily chart shows price action remained technically interesting as it attempted to break away from a descending channel that had contained the market since its January peak.

The recent bounce developed near channel support and pushed price toward the upper boundary, signaling that bearish control had started weakening. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovered to 44.49 after spending weeks near oversold territory, while its moving average stood at 40.83. The RSI's move above its signal line is a bullish crossover, indicating that momentum is shifting in favor of buyers.

However, SKYAI remained below major resistance at $0.330, a level that has capped rallies since February. A decisive break above this resistance would confirm a trend reversal and open the door to further gains, with the next target near $0.400. Conversely, failure to overcome channel resistance would likely keep the asset trapped within its broader corrective structure, potentially leading to a retest of the $0.147 support or even lower levels.

The narrowing range suggests that a significant move is imminent, and traders should watch for volume confirmation. Derivatives traders continued favoring the bullish side despite the market's recent turbulence. SKYAI's OI-Weighted Funding Rate remained positive at 0.0168%, indicating that long-position holders still paid a premium to maintain exposure. Positive Funding Rates generally reflect optimistic expectations, particularly when traders anticipate further upside.

Unlike earlier periods marked by aggressive deleveraging, the latest funding data suggested that speculative interest had started stabilizing. The funding rate has been hovering around this level for several days, showing that leverage is not excessive and positions are being held with conviction. As long as funding remains positive, derivatives positioning would continue offering a favorable backdrop for buyers attempting to extend SKYAI's rebound.

Moreover, open interest has been gradually increasing, confirming that new money is entering the market rather than just repositioning. This combination of positive funding and rising open interest is a classic bullish signal in the derivatives space. In summary, SKYAI is showing multiple signs of a bottoming process: a bounce from key support, consistent exchange outflows, improving technical indicators, and bullish derivatives positioning.

While the low volume and proximity to resistance warrant caution, the overall picture suggests that the token may have found a floor. The next few sessions will be critical; a sustained move above $0.330 would confirm the reversal, while a drop below $0.147 would negate the recovery. Investors should monitor volume and funding rates for confirmation of trend direction. The broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile, but SKYAI's specific fundamentals and network developments could provide additional catalysts for a sustained uptrend





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