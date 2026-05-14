SKYAI's Decline and Potential Stop Hunt

SKYAI has experienced a sharp decline since its recent rally, with potential implications for a stop hunt mechanism. Chart analysis and liquidity heatmaps suggest that the recent breakdown may have flushed leveraged longs before another move higher. The altcoin's performance since the March recovery phase began and its potential for a temporary floor in the lower area are also discussed.

SKYAI has remained one of the market's strongest performers since the March recovery phase began, with capital inflows accelerating sharply during that stretch. Between the 30th of March and the 4th of May, SKYAI rallied by nearly 4,200%, marking one of the cycle's strongest advances.

Since then, the altcoin has retraced steadily, erasing nearly 48% of those gains from the chart. Chart analysis suggests the decline may extend further from current levels, with the altcoin breaking below a major demand zone that traders expected to hold as support. This breakdown pushed the price lower, leaving SKYAI vulnerable to another decline toward the next lower demand zone. A move into that zone would mark another 14% drop from press-time levels.

Even so, the lower area may still provide a temporary floor for price. Looking left on the chart, SKYAI previously wicked into this zone before rebounding higher, keeping buyers interested. Despite a sharp 23% daily decline, buying activity still remained visible across the market, with the Money Flow Index (MFI) dropping from 91 to 73 and the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) staying above zero at press time. This showed buy-side volume still outweighed sell pressure despite weakening price action.

The Liquidation Heatmap framed the recent decline as a possible stop hunt, with multiple liquidity clusters sitting above current price levels. This setup may have flushed leveraged longs before another upward attempt develops. Final Summary: SKYAI lost a major demand zone, increasing the risk of another 14% downside move. Liquidity clusters above price hinted that the recent decline may have flushed leveraged longs before another move higher





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SKYAI Market Performance Capital Inflows Decline Stop Hunt Liquidity Clusters

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