SKYAI Price Crashes 27.5% as Recovery Fails, Open Interest Plummets

SKYAI suffered a 27.5% drop to $0.1928, losing its recovery structure. Open Interest fell 20.38% as traders exited leveraged positions. Technical indicators show bearish pressure with key support at $0.152, below which a drop to $0.06 is possible. Liquidity clusters above price may attract volatility but do not guarantee a reversal.

SKYAI 's attempt to recover from its rebound on June 6 lost momentum as sellers regained control across the broader market. Over the past 24 hours, the token weakened considerably, falling 27.5% to $0.1928, while its market capitalization dropped to $192.87 million.

This sharp decline undermined the recovery structure that had emerged last week, shifting market participants' focus back toward downside risks. The failure to sustain the rebound highlights the fragile nature of the current market environment, where bullish attempts are quickly met with selling pressure. Investors are now closely watching key support levels to gauge whether further losses are imminent or if a consolidation phase may occur.

Derivatives data reveal a broad reduction in speculative exposure as traders rapidly stepped away from leveraged positions. Open Interest dropped 20.38% to $83.7 million, indicating a significant decline in participation across the futures market. Such a sharp contraction typically reflects position closures rather than fresh capital entering the market, aligning with SKYAI's steep price correction. Many traders abandoned bullish bets after the recent recovery failed to extend higher, leading to a cautious stance among derivatives participants.

The drop in Open Interest suggests that leveraged traders are unwinding positions to avoid further losses, which could exacerbate downward pressure if selling continues. However, this de-leveraging might also set the stage for a more stable price discovery as excessive speculation is reduced. Technical analysis shows that SKYAI failed to reclaim the major $0.35 resistance zone highlighted on the daily chart. The rejection near that level preserved the broader downtrend and pushed the token back toward the $0.152 support area.

Although price continued trading above that support at press time, buyers no longer control the structure that emerged during the June rebound. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) deteriorated, falling to 44.63 after previously approaching neutral territory during the recovery phase. This indicates that sellers still have room to apply additional pressure.

If SKYAI loses the $0.152 support zone, the next major area of interest would sit closer to the $0.06 historical support level, which represents a significant 69% decline from current prices. A break below $0.152 could trigger panic selling and accelerate the downtrend. The liquidation heatmap reveals several notable liquidity concentrations above the current market price. The most significant cluster appears between $0.21 and $0.23, where large amounts of leveraged positions remain vulnerable.

Price often gravitates toward such areas because market makers and liquidations can attract short-term volatility. Additional liquidity zones exist around $0.24 and extend toward $0.27, creating multiple upside targets if buyers regain control.

However, the heatmap does not guarantee a reversal; instead, it highlights where price could move if a relief rally develops. The current market structure suggests that any upside movement may be limited and likely used as an opportunity to reduce exposure. With falling Open Interest and bearish technical indicators, the path of least resistance appears to be downward unless a catalyst emerges to shift sentiment. On-chain metrics further support the bearish outlook.

Transaction volumes have declined significantly over the past week, indicating reduced network activity and waning interest. The number of active addresses also dropped, suggesting that new participants are not entering the market. Whales, who hold large amounts of SKYAI, have been observed distributing their holdings to exchanges, potentially preparing for further sales. This selling pressure from large holders adds to the overall bearish sentiment.

Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market faces headwinds from regulatory uncertainty and macroeconomic factors, which could exacerbate SKYAI's decline. Investors are advised to monitor the $0.152 support level and the $0.21-$0.23 liquidity zone for potential short-term trading opportunities, but with caution given the prevailing downtrend.

In conclusion, SKYAI's recent price action reflects a market struggling to maintain any bullish momentum. The combination of falling Open Interest, deteriorating technical indicators, and bearish on-chain data suggests that further downside is likely. While liquidity concentrations above current prices could attract short-term volatility, the overall risk remains tilted to the downside. Traders should manage their positions carefully and consider setting stop-losses below key support levels.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether SKYAI can stabilize or if it will continue its descent toward historical lows. For now, the market remains in a corrective phase, with sellers firmly in control





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SKYAI Price Crash Open Interest Support Level Bearish

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Goldman Sachs No Longer Expects Fed Interest-Rate Cut This Year(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists no longer expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year due to a stronger-than-expected labor market.

Read more »

Canton Surges 10.61% as Institutional Interest and DTCC Launch Drive RallyCanton (CC) rose 10.61% to $0.1652 with trading volume up 22.28%. The rally is fueled by growing institutional adoption and the upcoming DTCC soft launch in July. Despite approaching key resistance, exchange outflows and positive funding rate suggest holder confidence and sustained buying pressure.

Read more »

Canadians Andreesu, Shapovalov open grass-court season with losses at Libema OpenCanadian tennis players Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov opened their grass-court seasons with losses in first-round action at the Libema Open on Monday.

Read more »

FTX Token’s 20% rally raises trend reversal hopes – But can FTT confirm?FTT rebounded sharply as volume, Open Interest, and bullish funding rates accelerated.

Read more »